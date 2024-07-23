Rodrigo Faez explains why 38-year-old Luka Modric opted to continue for another year with Real Madrid. (2:11)

Open Extended Reactions

Spain's Administrative Sports Court (TAD) has opened proceedings against LaLiga president Javier Tebas following a complaint lodged by Real Madrid regarding the CVC deal signed by the league.

LaLiga clubs voted in December 2021 in favour of a €2bn ($2.2bn) investment deal investment deal with private equity firm CVC Capital Partners, despite the opposition from Real Madrid, Barcelona and Athletic Club.

Madrid filed a complaint against Tebas to TAD as they considered they were discriminated against by LaLiga during the negotiations with investment fund CVC over TV rights.

Madrid reportedly accused Tebas of abuse of his powers and for lack of transparency in calling and managing the assembly on August 12, 2021, when the agreement with CVC was discussed. Tebas was reportedly required to give clubs 10 days' notice before an assembly and according to the complaint, he only gave eight.

TAD considers there is evidence that Tebas carried out very serious infractions without giving the clubs 10 days' notice.

Tebas responded later on Tuesday in a post on social media in which he linked the proceedings with the ongoing European Super League saga.

"It seems that someone does not accept that his Super League has been unanimously rejected worlwide by all of football and that CVC's project with LaLiga was ratified with all the guarantees by an overwhelming majority of 39 of 42 clubs and ratified by the courts," he said.

"It seems that someone, an expert in political shenanigans, has to activate desperate means to try to impose his particular way of seeing football. Well, we will continue working and we will continue defending ourselves with all the forcefulness."

Real Madrid, Barça and Athletic sued LaLiga and branded the Spanish league's agreement with the investment fund CVC as "illegal" while LaLiga said the deal would strengthen its clubs. A court dismissed that lawsuit back in February.

Last week, the TAD suspended Pedro Rocha as the president of Spanish football federation (RFEF) for two years due to a serious infraction relating to abuse of power while he was interim president.