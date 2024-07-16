Open Extended Reactions

Spain's Administrative Sports Court (TAD) have suspended Pedro Rocha as the president of Spanish football federation (RFEF) for two years due to a serious infraction.

The TAD opened an investigation against Rocha and the RFEF's leadership for "very serious misconduct" earlier this year.

Rocha took over as interim president after former chief Luis Rubiales resigned in September, weeks after kissing Jenni Hermoso without her consent after Spain's win against England at the Women's World Cup final in August.

As president of the RFEF's management committee, Rocha's only official role was to run the elections to choose a new president.

During his time in charge, Rocha made decisions outside of his power including the dismissal of RFEF senior members, including general secretary Andreu Camps.

Pedro Rocha was voted in as RFEF president in 2023. Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images

Rocha, who was appointed president of the RFEF on April 26, has been fined €33,000 ($35,895) for two other infractions.

The TAD ruling comes just two days after Spain beat England 2-1 in the Euro 2024 final in Berlin.

A separate Spanish judicial corruption probe targeting Rocha and former RFEF president Rubiales was carried out this year.

FIFA announced in October that Spain will host the 2030 men's World Cup alongside Portugal and Morocco.