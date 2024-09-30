Open Extended Reactions

Antoine Griezmann has retired from international football after 10 years with the France national team, the player announced on Monday.

Griezmann, 33, was a key part of France sides which reached three major finals -- losing the Euro 2016 final on home soil, winning the 2018 World Cup and being beaten in the 2022 World Cup final -- as well as winning the 2021 UEFA Nations League.

The Atlético Madrid forward's last appearances for France came in this month's Nations League games, after he was part of the team that was beaten in the Euro 2024 semifinal by Spain.

"It is with a heart full of memories that I close this chapter of my life," Griezmann posted on social media. "Thank you for this magnificent, tricolor adventure, and see you soon."

"Today, with profound emotion, I announce my retirement as a France national team player," Griezmann said. "After ten incredible years marked by challenges, successes and unforgettable moments, it's time for me to turn the page and make room for the new generation.

"Wearing this shirt has been an honour and a privilege ... I leave the France national team with a sense of pride and gratitude. I had the honour of representing our country, and the chance to experience extraordinary moments, like becoming a world champion.

"I'll continue to follow Les Bleus with passion. I'm convinced that the future is bright and I can't wait to see the next generation shine."

Antoine Griezmann was part of the France side that reached the semifinals of Euro 2024 this summer. (Photo by Grzegorz Wajda/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Griezmann made his France debut in March 2014, in a 2-0 friendly win over the Netherlands. His coach throughout his international career has been Didier Deschamps, who has been in charge of his country since 2012.

In 2016, Griezmann made seven appearances as France reached the European Championship final, where they were beaten 1-0 by Portugal.

Two years later, he started every game as France won the World Cup in Russia, scoring four goals, including a penalty in the final against Croatia.

He earned plaudits playing in a more withdrawn, midfield role as France reached the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar, where they were beaten on penalties by Argentina.

Griezmann played a total of 137 games for France, scoring 44 goals. He started for Atlético in their 1-1 derby draw with Real Madrid in LaLiga on Sunday.

The forward has frequently said that he would like to end his club career playing in MLS.