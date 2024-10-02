Socceroos Depth Chart: Who will make Popovic's first squad?

Open Extended Reactions

There are baptisms of fire and then there's whatever you'd call being tasked with guiding the Socceroos into two crucial AFC World Cup qualifiers just 20 days after taking over the side. It's not exactly an enviable position, but that's the one confronting Tony Popovic in the coming month with games against China in Adelaide on Oct. 10 and Japan in Saitama on Oct. 15.

The first member of the Golden Generation to be entrusted with the national team -- representing a clear changing of the guard from the cohort of Graham Arnold, Ange Postecoglou, and Frank Farina -- the 51-year-old will hand down his first squad on Friday, capping off a busy week in which he named Paul Okon, Hayden Foxe, and Frank Juric to assistant roles in the national setup and continued his relocation back to Australia after his sudden and unexpected ascension to the Socceroos post.

Under Arnold, clear trends and preferences emerged over his six years in the role, helping predictions of who would make up his teams. But now, with a squad of up to 26 players to be named, the Australian public will get a first hint at the thinking that will guide Popovic as he goes about the task of steering the Socceroos towards the 2026 FIFA World Cup. And while we can take some cues from his time in clubland, the challenges that confront an international coach are far different from those at a domestic level, meaning that we can't be definitive about just what factors the new coach will prioritise and what profiles and skillsets he'll seek out until he has named a series of squads.

But while there will inevitably be some changes for the October window -- injuries to the likes of Alessandro Circati and Kusini Yengi ensure that -- those expecting a wholesale turnover in the squad will likely find themselves disappointed. Though highlighting a desire to introduce a more "dynamic" style of play, Popovic rejected notions that Australia didn't have the "cattle" to compete in his introductory press conference and, especially with the new A-League Men season not starting until Oct. 18, he quite simply has a limited pool of players who are fit, in form, and playing regularly to choose from.

Nonetheless, his first squad does represent an opportunity for Popovic to lay down some kind of marker not just for those in the squad but also on the periphery; able to make a statement selection -- or multiple -- that demonstrates that this is a new era and that no players should feel comfortable with their place in the side.

Tony Popovic is likely to call on Nestory Irankunda, but will the Bayern Munich starlet start for the Socceroos? Robert Cianflone/Getty Images | M. Donato/FC Bayern

Goalkeepers

Starter: Mathew Ryan

Next in line: Paul Izzo, Joe Gauci, Mitch Langerak

Unfortunately for both Ryan and the Socceroos, his offseason move from AZ Alkmaar to AS Roma has seen him assume a bench role at the Stadio Olimpico, with the Aussie keeper yet to play a competitive minute so far across all competitions. The 32-year-old will be in the squad -- Popovic somewhat tipped his hand at his introductory presser when he said he looked forward to seeing Ryan in camp -- and his play with the Socceroos hasn't suggested that a change in goals is needed: the last opponent to put the ball past him was Son Heung-Min at January's Asian Cup.

But if Popovic was to move away from Ryan it would ostensibly be down to that lack of playing time, criteria which -- despite a promising debut for Aston Villa in the League Cup last week -- would also count against Gauci. In these circumstances, it would seem logical that Izzo, who is playing week-in, week-out for a Randers outfit undefeated in their last five Danish Superliga games, would most likely benefit -- not to mention the foundation of trust Izzo built with Popovic across their time together at both Xanthi and Melbourne Victory.

And then there's the unknown in this whole equation: Langerak, who last made an appearance in a World Cup qualifier in a 1-1 draw with Iraq in March of 2017. The Nagoya Grampus custodian is nominally retired from international football but, given his continued high level of play, the arrival of Popovic has the prospect of a return become an obvious talking point. If both sides were keen, the 36-year-old would, undoubtedly, be worthy of consideration and, given his form in the J1 League, he'd give a strong challenge to Ryan.

Left-back

Starter: Jordan Bos

Next in line: Aziz Behich, Jacob Farrell, Kye Rowles, Jason Davidson

Injured: Callum Elder

After getting a good look at younger brother Kasey at Victory, Popovic will now get the chance to coach Jordan Bos with the Socceroos and will likely be relishing the opportunity to work with this machine of a footballer. After missing the last international window and the early weeks of the Belgian Pro League through injury, the 21-year-old made his return to action with KVC Westerlo at the beginning of September and made his first start in a 2-1 win over Standard Liege on Saturday, getting through a full 90 minutes as the left wing-back. If fit enough for Popovic's standards, Bos should start and will provide options for the coach in either a back four or back five. Behich's play in the last window earned him praise from Popovic and while nothing can be taken for granted in a new era, his leadership and professionalism, as well as his still high standard, will place in him good stead.

After battling fitness issues to start the season, Farrell made his long-awaited debut for Portsmouth in a 0-0 draw with Sheffield United over the weekend and earned significant praise from the Pompey faithful. It only feels like a matter of time until he's a part of Popovic's squad, but the 21-year-old may very well need to string together a strong run of form before he earns a maiden call-up. This ostensibly could have opened the door for Elder, who has been starting for Derby County in the Championship, however, the defender suffered a groin injury in late September that Rams coach Paul Warne said would keep him out "three or four" games.

Possessing a long history under Popovic, Davidson is perhaps a smokey given his regular minutes, albeit they've come as the left-sided centre-back in a five with Panserraikos in the Greek Super League.

Centre-back

Starters: Harry Souttar, Thomas Deng

Next in line: Kye Rowles, Cameron Burgess, Gianni Stensness, Nectarios Triantis

Injured: Alessandro Circati

Sometimes it feels like Australian football just can't have nice things: Circati's ACL injury suffered in training with Serie A side Parma just the latest example of the sod's law that governs the game Down Under. A former centre-back himself, Popovic would have undoubtedly relished the chance to work with an immensely talented 20-year-old starting in Europe's spiritual home of defending, and his injury robs the Socceroos of one of their most exciting prospects.

Fortunately, Souttar looks to have gone from strength to strength since securing his loan move to Sheffield United, a move that has reinvigorated his love for the game. The towering defender has been an ever-present figure in Chris Wilder's line-ups since making his first start in August, anchoring a defence that has conceded the second-fewest goals in the Football League and inspiring pleas from the Blades faithful to make his move to Bramall Lane a permanent one.

Well-entrenched in the squad and both familiar with starting alongside Souttar, Burgess and Rowles shape as the most obvious next men up. However, with the former having made just a single league cup appearance for Premier League outfit Ipswich Town this season and the latter part of a Hearts outfit anchored to the foot of the Scottish Premiership, to say nothing of their being a new coach in town, if there was ever to be a window for Deng to force his way in it would be this one. The 27-year-old has been a fixture in Albirex Niigata's sides this season, a posting which also gives him familiarity with Japanese conditions and players. Working against him, however, will be his side's recent three-game losing run in which they have conceded 11 goals.

Coming towards the end of the Eliteserien campaign in Norway, Stensness has been vital for a Viking FK side just three points back of a Champions League place and, especially with Circati out, has done plenty to show he merits a call-up. Triantis, meanwhile, has been starting for Hibernian as a defensive midfielder but has obvious pedigree as a central defender. Like Farrell, it feels only a matter of time until the 21-year-old is a Socceroo ... unless Greece swoops in first.

Nectarios Triantis, 21, is being deployed as a midfield destroyer by Hibs in the Scottish Premier League. Alan Harvey/SNS Group via Getty Images

Right-back

Starter: Up for grabs

Next in line: Thomas Deng, Lewis Miller, Fran Karačić, Jason Geria, Nathaniel Atkinson

Injured: Ryan Strain, Gethin Jones

Another day, another international window in which the Socceroos' right-back position is in flux. Arnold deployed Circati there in September and, despite not playing the position since he was in Parma's youth ranks, he didn't look too bad. Obviously, though, his ACL injury rules out a reprise in October and, really, his future lies in the middle. Strain, meanwhile, continues to remain sidelined with a torn hamstring but had a positive scan in late September.

Coming into camp with an injury and unavailable for the Bahrain defeat, Miller remained on the bench for the Indonesia draw but has been playing regularly in Scotland. One of the forgotten options at this position, Karačić secured a move back to former club NK Lokomotiva and has played almost every minute of their season. But while his underlying numbers aren't bad, Lokomotiva are struggling: conceding a league-worst 15 goals across the opening months of the season and sitting second-bottom of the Croatian league.

Geria has a long-standing relationship with Popovic and his form over the years has probably merited a call-up. But he's out-of-season and his error in Sunday's Australia Cup final -- playing Jed Drew onside in the build-up to Macarthur FC's winning goal -- was a lapse. Atkinson hasn't played a competitive game for Melbourne City since returning as a Deadline Day signing. Deng's last competitive start at right-back came against Egypt at the 2021 Olympics but, in lieu of any other standout candidates, it wouldn't be surprising to see Popovic -- especially as Australia will likely do plenty of defending against Japan -- turn to him.

Central midfield

Starter: Jackson Irvine

Next in line: Max Balard, Joshua Nisbet, Aiden O'Neill, Keanu Baccus, Alex Robertson, Connor Metcalfe, Nectarios Triantis, Cammy Devlin, Ryan Teague, Massimo Luongo

Injured: Calem Nieuwenhof

Popovic has promised to bring a "speed and dynamic type of play" to the Socceroos this coming window and, given the varying profiles of players available, the numerous ways he could seek to implement this makes the Australia's midfield fiendishly difficult to predict.

Coming off his first win in the Bundesliga, St. Pauli skipper Irvine will most likely remain a starter and is the kind of workhorse that should resonate with Popovic but even his role isn't quite certain. Balard has played every minute of every game for NAC Breda this Eredivisie season and has already established himself as one of Europe's, let alone the Netherlands', best young ball winners. Even with NAC's overall struggles, the question probably isn't if the 23-year-old should be called up but, instead, if he's starting.

Tapped to each start a game each in the last international window, Baccus probably outperformed O'Neill. However, while both are playing regularly with their clubs, O'Neill is doing so at a higher level as captain of Standard Liege in Belgium, while Baccus is at League One outfit Mansfield Town. After injury ruled him out from the draw with Indonesia, Metcalfe has returned to action with St. Pauli off the bench and his ability to play multiple roles gives him an extra leg-up.

And then there's Nisbet. Putting it bluntly, the new Socceroos boss has had a front-row seat to the impact that 25-year-old can have as he helped spur the Central Coast Mariners to a Grand Final win over Popovic's Victory last season. And, after settling in at Ross County, his ability to operate in tight areas and get his side up the pitch could be an asset for the national team.

Playing full 90s in Cardiff City's last two games in the Championship, Robertson should have done enough now to assuage fears about his recovery from a hamstring tear and, with the Socceroos in need of creative types, should seriously push for selection in what would be his first competitive fixtures for Australia (he remains eligible for Scotland, Peru, and England).

For now, Luongo remains retired from international football but, like Langerak, it's only natural to wonder if a change in coach will spur a reassessment. If he remains unavailable for this coming window, it's a safe bet both the 32-year-old and Langerak aren't coming back any time soon, if ever.

Can Popovic convince Massimo Luongo to return to the Socceroos fold? George Tewkesbury/PA Images via Getty Images

Attacking midfield

Starter: Riley McGree

Next in line: Ajdin Hrustić, Anthony Kalik, Sammy Silvera, Alex Robertson, Mathew Leckie, Joshua Nisbet, Connor Metcalfe

After missing the last international window through injury, McGree marked his return to the Middlesbrough XI with an assist against Stoke City last week and backed that up with another 90 minutes against West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday. Hrustić, meanwhile, is still trying to find his rhythm following his move to Serie B side Salernitana, logging nine minutes off the bench in their 0-0 draw with Catanzaro over the weekend. However, given Hrustić's instincts and ability on the ball are the exact type of things the Socceroos need, he should be a strong chance to return.

Silvera put in a promising performance against Indonesia despite the disappointing result overall, drifting inside and showing a willingness to receive the ball to feet in tight areas of the pitch, and returned to Portsmouth's starting lineup in the draw with Sheffield United over the weekend. Kalik has never played for the Socceroos but after consistent minutes for a Hajduk Split outfit second in the Croatian league -- where Popovic, who has been living in Croatia, ostensibly should have had a good view -- he could be in the mix to become the first debutant of the new era. He's played centrally and on the wing for Gennaro Gattuso's side, but is probably better served playing inside. Though out of season, Leckie brings a level of leadership, big-game experience, and talent that would be an asset in two crunch fixtures -- especially away to Japan.

Left wing

Starter: Craig Goodwin

Next in line: Riley McGree, Sammy Silvera, Awer Mabil, Mathew Leckie, Antony Kalik, Nicolas Milanović, Daniel Arzani

Amidst all the unknowns of Popovic's first window, Goodwin is probably the safest bet to start in the attack, playing regular football for Al Wehda in Saudi Arabia and having proven one of the Socceroos key creators under Arnold. Just what sort of role that he assumes under Popovic, and if the new coach can bring the side up to the level where it isn't so reliant on his delivery from the flanks, will be a key storyline moving forward.

Michael Carrick's preferred role for McGree at Boro sees him operating on the left, meaning he's an option here, but given Goodwin's presence, he's more likely to be deployed centrally. Silvera, Leckie and Kalik are also options, as is Mabil but he had a tough time of things off the bench against Bahrain and Indonesia and has only logged nine minutes for Swiss club Grasshoppers since the September window. Western Sydney Wanderers' Australia Cup quarterfinal elimination has probably lengthened Milanović's already long odds -- he's one to watch as the A-League Men season starts -- while Arzani's faint hopes of a recall were probably snuffed out by his curious omission for the Australia Cup final by Melbourne City boss Patrick Kisnorbo.

Right wing

Starter: Nestory Irankunda

Next in line: Sammy Silvera, Connor Metcalfe, Nishan Velupillay

Injured: Martin Boyle

How Popovic utilises Irankunda is going to be a fascinating watch. Despite only having made four appearances for the Socceroos -- which locks him into representing the green-and-gold, given they were all competitive fixtures -- the 18-year-old has already begun to establish himself as a difference maker, someone who can be relied upon to make things happen. And though he's still yet to make a senior appearance for Bayern Munich, he's been getting regular minutes with their youth team, scoring against TSV Buchbach in his last Regionalliga appearance and making his UEFA Youth League debut after returning from the September international window.

At the same time, however, he is only playing youth football, and we're yet to get a gauge on how Popovic will view the level of competition he's facing. Popovic did great things in helping young attackers such as Nick D'Agostino and Arzani find new levels while in the A-League Men but that came with plenty of moments of tough love. While Irankunda still shapes as a likely call-up, his new gaffer won't have any qualms about sidelining him if he doesn't like what he sees.

The versatile Silvera and Metcalfe are also options here, while Boyle had surgery on a troublesome hand injury following the international break and missed Hibs' loss to Rangers over the weekend. He doesn't play the game with his hands, of course, but it could affect his availability. Velupillay has been on fire during the Australia Cup and while he'll almost certainly need to keep that form going in the A-League Men before a call-up comes, Popovic will be familiar with the Victory attacker's game.

Striker

Starter: Adam Taggart

Next in line: Mitchell Duke, John Iredale, Brandon Borrello, Mohamed Touré, Apostolos Stamatelopoulos, Jason Cummings

Injured: Kusini Yengi, Nick D'Agostino

The No. 9 position is one of Arnold's biggest headaches that Popovic has now inherited. Yengi had looked be the former coach's preferred option heading towards 2026 but, having already suspended for the game against China after his red card in the loss to Bahrain, he picked up a groin injury upon his return to Portsmouth, with Pompey boss John Mousinho recently saying: "I'm unsure if he's going away with Australia or not, he won't be fit to play the games if he does, so it will be a bit of a waste of time." So it's probably safe to draw a line through him for this window.

Duke would ostensibly be the next man up, consistently coming off the bench for Machida Zelvia amidst their fairytale push for the J1 League title and bringing the leadership and work ethic. At the same time, however, the striker's last goal involvement came in July and given he'll be 34 by the time the third phase of qualification ends, his age profile could work against him.

Working for Duke, however, is that there isn't a horde of players beating down the door to replace him. Not exactly a spring chicken himself at 31, Taggart would appear to be the most likely starter in place of Duke and Yengi and he brings a skillset that should help bring the best out of other creative types in the frame for a recall, but with the A-League Men still yet to kick off, the Perth Glory striker is out of season and potentially lacking match fitness coming into critical qualifiers. Borrello, 29, is on the right side of 30 but in a similar predicament at Western Sydney. Iredale, meanwhile, started the season playing regularly but has been consigned to a bench role for Aalborg BK after failing to register a score involvement in seven league appearances.

At just 20, Touré has bags of potential and has established himself as an off-the-bench option at Randers but he also has not had a goal involvement since July and played more than half an hour just once in September. After a hamstring injury scuppered his hopes of a fast start to life at Motherwell, Stamatelopoulos made his return action with a 19-minute cameo in their 2-1 win over St Mirren over the weekend and will likely be targeting the November window. Cummings, meanwhile, has disappeared completely off the radar since he moved to Indian side Mohun Bagan SG and while that's almost certain to continue with the switch from Arnold to Popovic, he does have five goals, an assist and plenty of football under his belt in recent months.