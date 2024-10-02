Open Extended Reactions

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins said he hopes to put down an England marker when he faces Bayern Munich in the Champions League tonight with Harry Kane in a race to be fit.

Kane picked up an ankle injury at the weekend in Bayern's 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen, but Vincent Kompany is optimistic he will be available for Wednesday's European clash at Villa Park.

If Kane is fit to start, then he'll come up against the in-form Watkins, who has four goals for Villa this season. Watkins enjoyed a good European Championship with England but is still behind Kane in the overall pecking order, and has said he's hoping he can put in a statement performance against his rival for the starting striker spot with the national team.

"Everyone is fighting for a position on the pitch so I want to be the man to play but day in day out," Watkins said of his international aspirations. "Harry and I have a good relationship.

"When I'm in the camp I speak to him so there's no animosity. I'm doing all I can to be on the pitch and so is he. He's got the records and scored the number of goals he has for a reason. He's put in a lot of hard work over the years to get there."

Kane, who has 10 goals in seven appearances for Bayern this season, trained on the eve of the match and will be given until the last minute to prove his fitness.

"I think you have seen Harry was on the pitch today, that went well but we will still have to wait until [Wednesday] and see how the situation is and then we will make the correct decision," Kompany said of Kane.

"He trained with us today and hopefully everything will work out fine."

Ollie Watkins replaced Harry Kane on a number of occasions as England reached the European Championship final. Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

If Kane does play, then Villa boss Unai Emery will be looking to stop the prolific striker from getting any opportunities.

"We analyse the tactical areas collectively and then you have to stop the players," Emery said. "They have Harry Kane, he knows us and we know him, but his capacity and potential will be on the pitch. We have to try to stop him."

This is the first time Villa have hosted a European Cup match in 41 years, and Watkins is hoping to take full advantage of the occasion.

"I don't want to say we need to make the most of it because that sounds like we're underestimating ourselves, but we just enjoy it because it's so long since the club has been involved in a competition like this," Watkins said.

"For me personally, I haven't experienced Champions League football before, so I want to enjoy it because this is what I dreamt of as a kid."