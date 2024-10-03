Jan Aage Fjortoft recap's Manchester United's late comeback vs. Porto and wonders if Harry Maguire's goal kept Erik ten Hag in a job. (1:35)

Bruno Fernandes was sent off for the second time in as many games as Manchester United drew 3-3 with Porto in the Europa League on Thursday.

The Portugal international was dismissed for two bookable offenses at Estadio do Dragao -- just days after he was shown a straight red for a dangerous tackle in United's 3-0 loss against Tottenham on Sunday.

A three-match suspension for that sending off was later overturned on appeal, but he was given his marching orders again as United battled to avoid another defeat against Porto.

Fernandes was sent off in the 81st minute when shown a second yellow card for a high boot that caught defender Nehuén Pérez.

United were trailing 3-2 when he went off, having led 2-0 inside 20 minutes.

A loss would have increased the pressure on manager Erik ten Hag after a troubled start to the season, but substitute Harry Maguire salvaged a draw with a headed goal in the first minute of stoppage time.

"We started the game very good and we dominated and scored two good goals, but then we lost control," Ten Hag said. "The start was good, the middle part was not good and we finished very good.

"You see again the team is willing, strong character, but the middle part, the defending, we have to improve."

Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Højlund had put United into an early 2-0 lead before goals from Pepê and Samu Omorodion level the score at half-time.

Omorodion then put Porto ahead five minutes into the second half.