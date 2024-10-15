Open Extended Reactions

Get ready for an exciting new chapter of the United States vs. Mexico rivalry!

With recent coaching changes bringing a high-profile figure in Mauricio Pochettino to the U.S. men's national team, and a more tried and true veteran in Javier Aguirre to Mexico's men's side, both programs will have a chance to reach an early milestone when they meet Tuesday for a friendly.

Long gone are the former coaches who recently failed to impress at the Copa América. It's now The Aguirre and Pochettino Show for Concacaf's two biggest giants, and they will be eager to make their mark against one another.

Tuesday's match at Guadalajara's Estadio Akron isn't just about regional superiority either. With a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to build something ahead of the 2026 World Cup that their countries will co-host, the upcoming friendly will also display what path they're paving.

ESPN brings you everything you need to know about the clash, with team analysis, predictions, key players and more from former Mexico international Jared Borgetti alongside experts Cesar Hernandez, Daniel Rodríguez, Omar Flores and Lizzy Becherano.

Both teams are in reset mode right now. What led them to this point?

Like Mexico, there have been few positives for the U.S. to point to since the 2022 World Cup. With the goal of showcasing that they're not just a big fish in a Concacaf-sized pond, the USMNT has struggled against elite teams, notably in the summer's disastrous early exit from the Copa América. A couple of winless friendlies heading into the tournament also foreshadowed doom for the USMNT.

There's no lack of promising talent within the roster, but there was also little evidence that previous coach Gregg Berhalter was the right person to help elevate both the players and overall structure, which have a high ceiling. -- Cesar Hernandez

A series of bad decisions and poor results. It's amazing how in Mexico they could make the things worse each time and, after group stage elimination at the 2022 World Cup, managers, coaches and players have since shown that it could be even worse.

With the United States, it hasn't been very different. Even though it has important players at Europe, the reality is that it hasn't been able to make a project work the right way after constant coaching changes, problems beyond the pitch and without the right process to grow as a national team. -- Daniel Rodriguez

This change of coaches for United States and Mexico shows that they are looking to do things differently. Both teams feel that they have stagnated and that with the players they have, they perhaps should have achieved better things in recent tournaments.

Mexico is bringing a coach (Aguirre) who already knows what it's like to be there, who knows the Mexican soccer players well and who has helped them achieve important things in the past. The U.S. is betting on an international coach who has had a brilliant career as a player and manager. With the majority of each team's players in Europe, the bet is quite interesting for both sides. -- Jared Borgetti

Both the United States and Mexico have brought in new coaches to revive their teams after disappointing results in recent tournaments. ESPN

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each team going into this game?

It was a small window through just one game, but there was a lot to enjoy about the fluid movement of the USMNT attack that had a dangerous player like Christian Pulisic (who will miss this friendly to rejoin his club side AC Milan) dictating things as a crafty winger who tucked inside. Alongside him, Brenden Aaronson had some brief moments of magic, as did goal scorers Yunus Musah and Ricardo Pepi.

When looking at weaknesses, it may take some time for the USMNT to fine-tune its defensive transition. Pochettino and his men were lucky to have not allowed a goal in his debut match vs. Panama, who occasionally launched forward and asked serious questions of the backline. -- Hernandez

El Tri's strength is team play. The squad identifies with the coach, and that will translate to its play on the field. The weaknesses? Well, I think that at the moment Mexico is experiencing a lack of confidence after poor results. It has to get the fans involved quickly and channel that support. I think that's important because the fans have distanced themselves from the national team's matches, and the team needs them now more than ever. -- Borgetti

Mexico's main strength is on the defensive side. César Montes and Johan Vásquez have played together since the under-23s, and they have already won a bronze medal. They have also been the most regular duo in recent years.

Mexico's main weakness is on the other side of the field with the strikers. As managers, Diego Cocca, Jaime Lozano and Javier Aguirre have tried with different players to address the lack of a top scorer. During Copa América, Mexico scored only one goal in the matches against Venezuela and Ecuador. It is expected that, with the return of Raúl Jiménez, this problem will be fixed. -- Omar Flores

Who are the players to watch for each team?

For the U.S., the crafty and clever Pulisic is the easy answer, although U.S. Soccer announced Sunday that he'll be leaving camp early. Marlon Fossey, Weston McKennie, Zack Steffen and Pepi will also return to their clubs.

Looking elsewhere, Mexico must find a way to stifle an energetic fullback/wingback like Antonee Robinson. The Fulham player covered an immense amount of ground on the left flank against Panama and provided a key pass that helped lead to a goal, all while being able to sprint back and halt counters.

It's early days, but in Poch's fluid tactical setup that can move between a 4-2-3-1 and a 3-4-3, Robinson is an invaluable cog. -- Hernandez

I think it doesn't have to be one specifically, because we don't have someone who is really going to catapult us into success. We haven't had a player who carries the team for a while. The important thing is that the group grasps the idea of what it wants to accomplish and its playing style. That's what matters the most, beyond whether someone individually can do something extraordinary that ends up winning a game. I would lean more toward the team's game system rather than a singular player. -- Borgetti

Raul Jimenez has been in brilliant form for Fulham, but can he replicate that for Mexico? Stephen Pond/Getty Images

A problem for Mexico is the lack of stars. Still, the most important players from Javier Aguirre's squad are the veterans Guillermo Ochoa and Jiménez. The goalkeeper of 39 years has another shot to prove that he's the best option for the next World Cup after the great performances of Luis Malagón with his team (América) and the recent appearance of Álex Padilla with Athletic Bilbao.

Jiménez had a brilliant month in the Premier League with four goals and one assist. One of the greatest coaches, Pep Guardiola, says that "he is back" and that's what Aguirre, alongside the national team, expects. -- Flores

A huge strength for Mexico is their players with World Cup experience. It will be interesting to see if a "new" player is granted a huge number of minutes to prove that he can break into the starting lineup. Rodrigo Huescas or Marcel Ruiz could be an example of this. But the main story to follow is if Ochoa will start against the United States and the possible debut of forward Germán Berterame. -- Rodríguez

Which team has more to lose right now and why?

It's Mexico. Their national team is already on thin ice with a fan base that has already booed and jeered El Tri after its latest 2-2 draw with an alternate Valencia side. Unlike Pochettino, who is a fresh face still adjusting to his surroundings, Mexico's Aguirre has returned for a third time and is expected to once again be a firefighter. Being unable to smother the USMNT's flames would be a significant and early blemish for Aguirre, especially due to playing at home. -- Hernandez

play 0:54 How the Pochettino USMNT era got off to a winning start Check out some of the stats and figures behind the United States' 2-0 win over Panama in Maurico Pochettino's first game as head coach.

I think Mexico has much more to lose because it is playing on home soil. Friendly matches against the U.S. have rarely been played in Mexico. So today I think it would be important, under Aguirre, to play a good game, and it's also important to forge a new connection with the fans. A good victory against the United States would sort out the laziness a little and help get things back on track. -- Borgetti

It's a simple friendly match, and it will only help both coaches gather some information about each other, but nothing beyond that. We could think that, with Mexico being the host, a defeat will only make things worse, and the crisis would just carry on, but if it wins it would also be wrong to assume that it could turn the page. -- Rodríguez

What can we expect from the atmosphere in Guadalajara? How are Mexico fans approaching the game?

There has been a lot of chat around the game that fans are not buying many tickets. But we'll see a good match at Guadalajara, which has a lot of expectation, and I think we can expect a sellout. Only with results will people fall in love again, not an interview or what you say ahead of the match. What people really care about is the outcome and a good display. -- Borgetti

Mexico's matches in its own country are less intense than in the United States. El Tri does not have a real connection at its own turf because most of the games are held on American soil, and the recent scores do not help. FMF is making an effort so the team can reconnect with the fans, and it hopes the anti-gay chant, which started in Guadalajara at Jalisco, doesn't appear again. The best way to counterattack this is with goals and a good streak of matches. -- Flores

Mexico coach Javier Aguirre will hope that the Mexico fans get behind their team after poor results have soured the relationship. Photo by Daniel Cardenas/Anadolu via Getty Images

It's easy to assume that the fans in Jalisco could lead to a capacity crowd at the stadium because there aren't many visits of the national team to that part of the country, even more so when you're facing the biggest rival. Now, as always at Estadio Azteca or the games in United States, the atmosphere will depend on how the match develops and if the team is winning or losing. In the opening minutes, the fans will show support, but this could change quickly depending on how the game goes. -- Rodríguez

What will it take for the USMNT to clinch its second win in Mexico following 2012's victory?

Mexico's attack won't be as kind as Panama's, so the USMNT must tighten up its defensive structure during transition moments. Going forward, focusing on the left with rapid overlapping runs from Robinson, as well as Pulisic's substitute likely roaming inside in the same manner, will be sure to provide some avenues against a Mexican defense that has its own set of worries. -- Hernandez

How will the absence of key players impact the USMNT's preparations and team selection?

Mauricio Pochettino will be looking to rotate players against Mexico in Guadalajara, given the departure of five players from the U.S. men's national team camp.

Fossey, Steffen, Mckennie, Pepi departed the October USMNT camp after the 2-0 victory over Panama on Oct. 12 due to injuries, while Pulisic returned to AC Milan to avoid work overload. The new manager admitted to feeling disappointed in their exit, but insists the friendly now serves as the last chance to observe players before the next international window. Alejandro Zendejas, Brandon Vázquez, Malik Tillman and Haji Wright could all see more time in the absence of Pulisic and Pepi.

Though the team expects a difficult match against Aguirre's Mexico, Pochettino maintained that playing on Mexican soil will give his players the opportunity to learn and grow in the face of adversity. Playing against one of the USMNT's biggest rivals in front of a sold-out crowd at Estadio Akron will challenge the United States to grow and improve ahead of the 2026 World Cup. -- Lizzy Becherano

What are your score predictions and why?

2-2. With both coaches still trying to put their stamp on their teams, this feels like a match in which attackers will have chances to capitalize on defensive hiccups. Either way, it should be a fun one, with plenty of players wanting to make a name for themselves under their new coach. -- Hernandez

Mexico will beat United States 2-1. It will be Aguirre's fourth match in his new tenure, and he has more knowledge of his players than Pochettino does. Also, Aguirre was the last Mexico coach to beat the United States and is never afraid to sacrifice the team's style if he can get the win. -- Flores

This match should be a close one because it will be held on Mexican soil, and the home team should take advantage, even if we're talking about a friendly match. Predicting a score isn't easy, but Mexico should come out on top of this one 2-1. -- Rodríguez