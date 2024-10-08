Open Extended Reactions

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni expressed concern on Tuesday over his team's ability to travel for their World Cup qualifying match against Venezuela on Oct. 10 in Maturín, Venezuela.

The team chose to train at the Inter Miami CF facilities in Fort Lauderdale, Florida ahead of the match against Venezuela, and now Argentina's travel plans could be affected by Hurricane Milton, a category 5 storm set to make landfall on the west coast of Florida.

Though Fort Lauderdale is not expected to be in the path of Hurricane Milton, the area is currently under a tropical storm warning and flood watch. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency for most of the state due to concerns over the storm surge.

The Argentina national team planned to travel on Wednesday to Venezuela, but those plans could be impacted if the oncoming storm effects airline travel out of southern Florida.

"The security issue is delicate," said Scaloni. "The game is important, but the security issue is even more important. When one talks about wind and hurricanes, it happens near or far that if the airport is open, well. In that sense, yes, we are worried and waiting to see if it is true that we can travel tomorrow.

"We are not certain. On that side we are worried."

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni addresses the media ahead of his team's World Cup qualifiers in South America. Getty Images

Scaloni initially requested to travel on Tuesday in case the airport shuts down, but was denied the opportunity.

If the weather permits, Argentina is now set to arrive just one day before the game against Venezuela.

"It will be difficult for us [game logistics]," he said. "We will arrive just one day before the game. We have to make a stop because they are not allowing flights from American soil directly to Venezuela.

"These are things that do not depend on us. We have had bad luck with this situation [weather and logistics]. But the most important thing is the safety and health for the players and the rest of us."

The team has otherwise been able to train as scheduled as players arrived in Fort Lauderdale from their respective clubs around the world. Scaloni confirmed he held a 10-player training session on Monday, and a more complete session on Tuesday.

Captain Lionel Messi participated in all training sessions, and is expected to participate in the October round of qualifiers against Venezuela and Bolivia.

"Leo is fine. He played several games before coming with us and that's what he needed, to get minutes," said Scaloni. "Before the last call-up we had spoken and the decision had been that he wouldn't come because he needed to play. Now he's fit, he's fine and he'll be part of the team."

Argentina, however, will be dealing with several other absences as Marcos Acuña and Alejandro Garnacho suffered injuries, while goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez sits out the window due to a suspension from FIFA.

Argentina currently leads the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying standings, sitting in first place with 18 points from eight games.