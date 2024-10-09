Open Extended Reactions

The Mexico Football Federation on Wednesday said that they will not punish Chivas Guadalajara midfielder Roberto Alvarado for firecracker he threw into the media room ahead a news conference last week prior to the Liga MX Clásico Tapatío vs. Atlas.

Journalists waiting at the club's Verde Valle headquarters for the news conference were left stunned and then angry after the firecracker, which had been thrown from the locker room, exploded. Alvarado later apologized to the journalists.

The FMF said on Wednesday that because the incident did not happen on the field or in the context of the match, it is not within their boundaries to rule upon. Neither Chivas nor Liga MX have not yet commented on the incident. No injuries were reported.

"According to the regulatory powers of the disciplinary commission, what happened last week is not subject to sanction because it occurred within the facilities of a club, after a training session," the FMF told Efe News Agency in its first public statement on the incident. "The rules about sanctioning do not apply here, since [the incident] did not occur within the context of a match sanctioned by the Federation."

Both the club's press officer along with Chivas defender Antonio Briseño apologized to the media present.