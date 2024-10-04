Open Extended Reactions

Chivas Guadalajara midfielder Roberto Alvarado has apologized to journalists after throwing a firecracker that exploded in the media room ahead of Thursday's pre-game news conference.

Journalists waiting at the Liga MX club's Verde Valle headquarters for the news conference to start ahead of Saturday's league Clásico Tapatío against Atlas were left stunned and then angry.

Roberto Alvarado admitted that he threw a firecracker that exploded in the Chivas media room on Thursday. EPA

The firecracker had been thrown from the nearby locker room.

Both the club's press officer along with Chivas defender Antonio Briseño apologized to the media present yet the journalists insisted that the perpetrator come out to apologize.

Alvarado did come out and claim it was an accident and that he had no intention of hurting anyone.

No one was injured but the news conference did not take place since all of the media boycotted it.