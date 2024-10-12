England Interim manager Lee Carsley says he's hopeful he can return as U21s coach if he's not offered a permanent job with the men's team. (0:51)

Lee Carsley's experimental tactics ended in defeat for England against Greece and the interim manager anticipates a reaction from his side against Finland as he reverts to a more familiar formation, with captain Harry Kane set to return from injury.

Carsley selected five attacking players without an out-and-out striker in Thursday's game, managing to get the talents of Jude Bellingham, Cole Palmer, Bukayo Saka, Anthony Gordon and Phil Foden all on the pitch.

The experiment failed, although the 2-1 loss was also down to defensive errors, and Carsley met his first wave of criticism after impressing when England won his first two games in charge against Ireland and Finland.

"I think the reaction is fair enough. You have to respect people's opinions," Carsley told reporters ahead of Sunday's Nations League game in Helsinki.

"We didn't perform as well as we can on the night, and I would expect a reaction tomorrow night. I think it's something that I'll look back on in maybe two or three months and be better for it."

Carsley is expected to be in place for the remainder of England's group games, and while the manager is determined to make the most of his time in charge, he looks set to return to a more tried and trusted team for the Finland match.

"I wanted to give this job my best shot for the three camps. I didn't want to have any regrets.

"It was important that we do try something different at times and I think I'll be a better coach for that, but I think we'll probably be a little bit more conventional tomorrow night."

That more conventional system will likely see the return of Kane to the side, and midfielder Jack Grealish, who also missed the Greece game, should be fit to play. Saka has already been ruled out with a leg injury.

"We trained yesterday as well, so Harry and Jack both got through the session," Carsley said.

"We're in a good position. I think it's important that we freshen the team up a little bit, but we feel confident we're in a good place.

"But we know that we can do a lot better than what we've shown. And the big thing tomorrow is showing that reaction."