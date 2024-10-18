Luis Miguel Echegaray says trophies are the only thing that matters to Lionel Messi, with Inter Miami within reach of the record MLS points total. (1:16)

Open Extended Reactions

Inter Miami is set to be announced as the final Major League Soccer participant for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, sources told ESPN.

Official announcement of the team's involvement in the tournament is expected in the coming week.

The 2025 Club World Cup will feature 32 clubs from across the globe for the first time, after FIFA chose to expand the tournament from its previous seven-team format. World soccer's governing body awarded 12 spots to Europe (UEFA), 6 to South America (CONEMBOL), 4 each to North America and the Caribbean (Concacaf), Asia (AFC) and Africa (CAF) and 1 to Oceania (OFC).

Most of the participating teams have already been determined, including Manchester City (2022-23 UEFA Champions League winners) and Real Madrid (2021-22 and 2023-24 UEFA Champions League Winners).

Monterrey (2021 Concacaf Champions Cup), Seattle Sounders (2022 Concacaf Champions Cup), León (2023 Concacaf Champions Cup) and Pachuca (2024 Concacaf Champions Cup) will represent Concacaf.

Concacaf, however, received an additional invite to the tournament given that the United States will serve as host of the Club World Cup.

FIFA reserved the right to choose the final Concacaf participant, awarding the ticket to the 2024 Supporters' Shield winner Inter Miami. MLS commissioner Don Garber revealed during the All-Star game on July 24 that the league could only provide FIFA with suggestions, but would not select the participant.

Lionel Messi will now lead the South Florida side in the international tournament from June 15 to July 13, 2025 in venues across the United States.

FIFA named the 12 host stadiums last month, and also revealed that the final would take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

That venue will be joined by Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta), Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina), TQL Stadium (Cincinnati), Rose Bowl Stadium (Pasadena, California), Hard Rock Stadium (Miami), GEODIS Park (Nashville, Tennessee), Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida), Inter&Co Stadium (Orlando, Florida), Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia), Lumen Field (Seattle) and Audi Field (Washington, D.C.).