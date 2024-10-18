Luiz Suarez heads home into an empty net as Inter Miami go 3-1 up vs. Columbus Crew. (0:53)

Open Extended Reactions

Luis Suárez confirmed on Friday he is currently engaged in contract negotiations with Inter Miami over a possible extension.

The forward initially signed a one-year contract with Inter Miami on Dec. 22, joining Major League Soccer for the 2024 season only.

"My lawyer is talking to the club, but I am with a calm mind," Suárez said. "I am going to finish the season in the best possible way, which is what I wanted and to show the club that one comes with desire, feels good physically and with the hope to continue being part of the history of this club."

Head coach Gerardo Martino insisted the team would agree to an extension if the opportunity presents itself.

"Of course, all the high-class players like Luis that we can have and put together much better," he said. "So surely if the possibility is given that it will happen."

Suárez quickly silenced early concerns of his physical state and recurring knee injuries when arriving to MLS, adapting quickly to the action with Inter Miami.

He has recorded 18 goals and seven assists in 26 matches, propelling the Herons to the Supporters' Shield and the 2024 MLS playoffs.

The forward sits in third place on the Golden Boot standings, narrowly falling behind Christian Benteke, Cucho Hernández and Dénis Bouanga. His efforts on the attack also earned him a nomination to the 2024 MLS MVP award.

With Suárez's contributions, Inter Miami remain on course to break the MLS record for most points managed in a single season.

Though the New England Revolution currently hold the title after recording 73 points in 2021, Inter Miami would top the number with a final victory on Saturday.