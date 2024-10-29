ISL Musings: NorthEast delight, Hyderabad seize their chance, Gurpreet still India's best

Open Extended Reactions

This particular matchweek of the ISL had but five matches for us to muse on, but they threw up enough goals, drama and talking points for us to do it rather comfortably.

You can find the basic details and stats from each game here, but here is the sixth installment of our ISL musings this season.

Mistakes happen

... and that's okay. Kerala Blasters keeper Som Kumar was responsible for the second game-changing goal that they conceded against big rivals Bengaluru FC after he dropped a simple enough catch at the feet of Edgar Mendez, but that's the thing with 19-year-old keepers. They will make mistakes. As very young fan (couldn't have been more than 11-12) interviewed outside the stadium by a fan-cam channel said... "we all play football, we make mistakes, so do they. What we need to do is support them, play them, [and build their confidence].

The temptation to scapegoat Som will be made higher by the fact that with the scores level Blasters looked the better side, but that's why it should be resisted. Mistakes happen, especially to young footballers, and continued trust is the only way forward, especially with one as promising as Som.

Som Kumar of Kerala Blasters FC. Shibu Preman / Focus Sports / FSDL

P.S. Although not this young (or inexperienced), the same level of forgiveness ought to be shown to the usually reliable Phurba Lachenpa (who passed it straight to Roy Krishna for Odisha's opener in their game) and the hitherto excellent Padam Chhetri (who did pretty much the same to concede Mohammedan's opener against Hyderabad).

Gurpreet remains #1

But it all this has shown (again) why the man standing at the other end has been India #1 for so many years. Even though he has a mistake in him too, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu's ability to move on past it is arguably his greatest attribute.

This season, Gurpreet has been brilliant and a large reason behind Bengaluru's rip-roaring start to the season (lowest goals conceded, third highest saves per match). They've conceded just one goal in six matches, and that came off a controversial penalty decision, with Gurpreet getting fingertips to the penalty. His shot-stopping has been top-notch, as have his cross collection and command of the box. Coming off an iffy season with club and country, he's stepped up his game yet again and that's worth a round of applause.

NorthEast are a joy to watch

Jithin MS ripping forward at every turn. Parthib Gogoi darting in between the centre-backs like a ghost. Nestor Albiach and Mohammed Ali Bemammer controlling the middle (attacking and defensive ends). Alaeddine Ajaraie doing whatever he wants (and scoring every single game). There isn't a more exciting attacking unit in the ISL.

That Juan Pedro Benali's men are 'only' fifth right now was up to a lack of ruthlessness and ability to close out games till now, but they showed none of that against high-flying Jamshedpur. Even before Stephen Eze was sent off, NEUFC were all over them and once he was, there was nothing JFC could do to stop the onslaught. NEUFC ended up winning 5-0 but it could have been double that, they created that many chances. They've scored 14 goals in six matches now and show absolutely no signs of letting that rate dip -- and that's made them appointment viewing for the neutrals.

Hyderabad get their break, and seize it

For a season and more now, Hyderabad FC have barely caught a break. Severe financial issues led to questions of their survival, but a 'makeshift' squad was put out for the current season and that saw them not win any of their first four matches. The results, though, hid just how impressive they have been this season. Coach Thangboi Singto has had his young Indian-heavy side playing on the front-foot, with neat passing sequences punctuating play, but they simply couldn't catch a break.

Till they ran into Mohammedan Sporting. A mistake from the MSC keeper (Padam Chhetri, mentioned above) gifted Hyderabad their first goal, and that was just the spark they needed to get going. Three more followed and all of them were excellently taken goals. As Mohammedan continued to fluff their lines at the other end, Hyderabad rode the first wave that's come their way in a long while to take their first W of the season. If this performance is any indication, though, it certainly won't be their last.

Mumbai City and Odisha are way off the pace

Seventh and ninth after the opening few games is not what title-chasing Odisha nor Cup title defending Mumbai City thought they'd be at when the season began, but here we are. Odisha's performances have impressed no one, least of their own coach Sergio Lobera, while Petr Kratky and City still seem to be adjusting to the new personnel they have in key positions on the field. There's a inconsistency and slowness in their attacking play that you wouldn't normally associate with either coach.

Ahmed Jahouh of Odisha FC was sent off against Mumbai City FC. Sandeep Shetty /Focus Sports/ FSDL

What's amazing about that is that they top the big chances created chart (13 each) but sixth and tenth in terms of actual goals scored per match (1.7 for Odisha, 1.4 for City). For two teams so heavily stacked with attacking talent that's simply not acceptable -- with teams improving across the board neither side can afford to continue to hit-and-hope if they want to be challenging for silverware at the business end.

Goa and Chennaiyin remain inexplicable

On the xG charts, Goa are first. Chennaiyin are third. In terms of touches in opposition box, first and second. In shots on target per match they're third and fourth. On the big chances created chart, they are ninth and eleventh. In goals per match fourth and seventh. And yet Goa are tenth in the table and Chennaiyin sixth. None of this makes much sense.

Chennaiyin started with a flowing, attacking display against Odisha but have sputtered and shown just glimpses of it since. Goa lean heavily on Borja Herrera to create some magic and Armando Sadiku to score penalties (three so far). There are no discernible patterns (yet) to either team's style of play, but Chennaiyin remain in the more positive place. That's because -- and we'll say this all season -- the already beleaguered Manolo Marquez also has the Indian team to take care of. It won't get easier anytime soon, either. Goa's next three matches are against Bengaluru, Punjab and the Blasters. Phew.