NWSL all-time winners: Championship, Shield, Challenge Cup

Established in 2012, the National Women's Soccer League is the premier professional women's league in the United States soccer league system. The NWSL's biggest prize each season is the NWSL Championship, typically decided in late November.

The league also awards the NWSL Shield to the team in first place at the end of the regular season. At the start of each season, the league holds the NWSL Challenge Cup, a showdown between the NWSL Shield holder from the previous season and the reigning NWSL championship club.

Here's a look at the league's all-time champions, Shield holders and Challenge Cup winners:

NWSL champions

2023: NJ/NY Gotham FC

2022: Portland Thorns FC

2021: Washington Spirit

2020: Canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic

2019: North Carolina Courage

2018: North Carolina Courage

2017: Portland Thorns FC

2016: Western New York Flash

2015: FC Kansas City

2014: FC Kansas City

2013: Portland Thorns FC

NWSL Shield winners

2023: San Diego Wave FC

2022: OL Reign (changed name back to Seattle Reign FC in January 2024)

2021: Portland Thorns FC

2020: Canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic

2019: North Carolina Courage

2018: North Carolina Courage

2017: North Carolina Courage

2016: Portland Thorns FC

2015: Seattle Reign FC

2014: Seattle Reign FC

2013: Western New York Flash

NWSL Challenge Cup winners

2024: San Diego Wave FC

2023: North Carolina Courage

2022: North Carolina Courage

2021: Portland Thorns FC

2020: Houston Dash

