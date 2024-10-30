        <
        >

          NWSL all-time winners: Championship, Shield, Challenge Cup

          FC Kansas City players celebrate after winning the NWSL Championship in 2014. AP Photo/Elaine Thompson
          • Keith Jenkins
          Oct 30, 2024, 07:11 PM

          Established in 2012, the National Women's Soccer League is the premier professional women's league in the United States soccer league system. The NWSL's biggest prize each season is the NWSL Championship, typically decided in late November.

          The league also awards the NWSL Shield to the team in first place at the end of the regular season. At the start of each season, the league holds the NWSL Challenge Cup, a showdown between the NWSL Shield holder from the previous season and the reigning NWSL championship club.

          Here's a look at the league's all-time champions, Shield holders and Challenge Cup winners:

          NWSL champions

          2023: NJ/NY Gotham FC

          2022: Portland Thorns FC

          2021: Washington Spirit

          2020: Canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic

          2019: North Carolina Courage

          2018: North Carolina Courage

          2017: Portland Thorns FC

          2016: Western New York Flash

          2015: FC Kansas City

          2014: FC Kansas City

          2013: Portland Thorns FC

          NWSL Shield winners

          2023: San Diego Wave FC

          2022: OL Reign (changed name back to Seattle Reign FC in January 2024)

          2021: Portland Thorns FC

          2020: Canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic

          2019: North Carolina Courage

          2018: North Carolina Courage

          2017: North Carolina Courage

          2016: Portland Thorns FC

          2015: Seattle Reign FC

          2014: Seattle Reign FC

          2013: Western New York Flash

          NWSL Challenge Cup winners

          2024: San Diego Wave FC

          2023: North Carolina Courage

          2022: North Carolina Courage

          2021: Portland Thorns FC

          2020: Houston Dash

          Check out the ESPN NWSL hub page for the latest news, scores, stats, schedules and more.