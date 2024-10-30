NWSL all-time winners: Championship, Shield, Challenge Cup

Established in 2012, the National Women's Soccer League is the premier professional women's league in the United States soccer league system. The NWSL's biggest prize each season is the NWSL Championship, typically decided in late November.
The league also awards the NWSL Shield to the team in first place at the end of the regular season. At the start of each season, the league holds the NWSL Challenge Cup, a showdown between the NWSL Shield holder from the previous season and the reigning NWSL championship club.
Here's a look at the league's all-time champions, Shield holders and Challenge Cup winners:
NWSL champions
2023: NJ/NY Gotham FC
2022: Portland Thorns FC
2021: Washington Spirit
2020: Canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic
2019: North Carolina Courage
2018: North Carolina Courage
2017: Portland Thorns FC
2016: Western New York Flash
2015: FC Kansas City
2014: FC Kansas City
2013: Portland Thorns FC
NWSL Shield winners
2023: San Diego Wave FC
2022: OL Reign (changed name back to Seattle Reign FC in January 2024)
2021: Portland Thorns FC
2020: Canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic
2019: North Carolina Courage
2018: North Carolina Courage
2017: North Carolina Courage
2016: Portland Thorns FC
2015: Seattle Reign FC
2014: Seattle Reign FC
2013: Western New York Flash
NWSL Challenge Cup winners
2024: San Diego Wave FC
2023: North Carolina Courage
2022: North Carolina Courage
2021: Portland Thorns FC
2020: Houston Dash
