How do the NWSL playoffs work?

The 2024 season marked a new era for the National Women's Soccer League. The NWSL added two new clubs in Bay FC and the Utah Royals, bringing the league's total to 14 franchises.

To accommodate the growth, the NWSL introduced a 26-match regular-season schedule for each of its 14 clubs -- including 13 home games and 13 road games -- and an expanded postseason path to the NWSL championship.

Here's a look at the NWSL's new playoff format:

How many teams qualify for the NWSL playoffs?

The top eight teams in the standings at the end of the regular season qualify for the playoffs and are seeded in order of their record. Only six teams qualified for the postseason from 2021 to 2023.

What is the format of the NWSL playoffs?

The playoffs now consist of four quarterfinal matches, eliminating byes to the semifinals. The top seed hosts the eighth seed and the fourth seed hosts the fifth seed on one side of the quarterfinal bracket. The second seed hosts the seventh seed and the third seed hosts the sixth seed on the other side of the bracket.

In the semifinals, teams are not reseeded and the winner of each quarterfinal match on their respective side of the bracket play each other.

When do the NWSL playoffs begin?

The postseason begins with the four quarterfinal matches on Nov. 9-10, followed by the semifinals on Nov. 16-17.

When is the 2024 NWSL championship game?

The 2024 NWSL championship game will take place at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 23 at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, the home of the Kansas City Current. CPKC Stadium is the world's first soccer stadium built for a women's professional team.

How can fans watch the NWSL playoffs?

The quarterfinal matches will be broadcast live across Prime Video, CBS and ABC platforms. The semifinal round will be shown on CBS and ESPN/ABC.

The NSWL championship game will air on CBS and Paramount+.

