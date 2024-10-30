Who has won NWSL MVP? Kerolin, Smith, Fishlock, Kerr, more

Open Extended Reactions

Established in 2012, the National Women's Soccer League is the premier professional women's league in the United States soccer league system. The NWSL's top individual honor is the NWSL MVP award, presented annually to the league's top player.

Lauren Holiday was named NWSL MVP in the league's inaugural season in 2013. The FC Kansas City midfielder led the league in both goals (12) and assists (nine). Holiday, who retired in 2015, was the first player in NWSL history to have her jersey retired.

Here's a look at the league's MVP winners by season:

2023: Kerolin, North Carolina Courage

2022: Sophia Smith, Portland Thorns FC

2021: Jess Fishlock, OL Reign

2020: Canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic

2019: Sam Kerr, Chicago Red Stars

2018: Lindsey Horan, Portland Thorns FC

2017: Sam Kerr, Sky Blue FC

2016: Lynn Williams, Western New York Flash

2015: Crystal Dunn, Washington Spirit

2014: Kim Little, Seattle Reign FC

2013: Lauren Holiday, FC Kansas City

