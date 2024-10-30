        <
          Who has won NWSL MVP? Kerolin, Smith, Fishlock, Kerr, more

          Portland Thorns forward Sophia Smith holds her MVP trophy after winning the 2022 NWSL Championship against the Kansas City Current. AP Photo/Nick Wass
          • Keith Jenkins
          Oct 30, 2024, 07:12 PM

          Established in 2012, the National Women's Soccer League is the premier professional women's league in the United States soccer league system. The NWSL's top individual honor is the NWSL MVP award, presented annually to the league's top player.

          Lauren Holiday was named NWSL MVP in the league's inaugural season in 2013. The FC Kansas City midfielder led the league in both goals (12) and assists (nine). Holiday, who retired in 2015, was the first player in NWSL history to have her jersey retired.

          Here's a look at the league's MVP winners by season:

          2023: Kerolin, North Carolina Courage

          2022: Sophia Smith, Portland Thorns FC

          2021: Jess Fishlock, OL Reign

          2020: Canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic

          2019: Sam Kerr, Chicago Red Stars

          2018: Lindsey Horan, Portland Thorns FC

          2017: Sam Kerr, Sky Blue FC

          2016: Lynn Williams, Western New York Flash

          2015: Crystal Dunn, Washington Spirit

          2014: Kim Little, Seattle Reign FC

          2013: Lauren Holiday, FC Kansas City

