Valencia have had their request to postpone Wednesday's Copa del Rey game against Parla Escuela in Madrid accepted by Spain's football federation (RFEF) after floods in the south-east of the country killed several people and authorities advised against all non-essential travel.

Weather agency AEMET declared a red alert in eastern Valencia on Tuesday as firefighters rescued people trapped in floodwaters due to storm Dana.

"The club considers that [postponement] is the most appropriate measure due to the serious consequences of Dana that we are experiencing in the province of Valencia," the LaLiga side posted on X on Tuesday.

The RFEF shared a statement later on Wednesday confirming that the game had been postponed, adding that it will instead be played on Nov. 6.

Valencia, who are bottom of the league, are scheduled to host Real Madrid on Saturday.