The ISL can be a hectic affair with matches happening almost daily (sometimes twice a day) so to help you keep track of all the goings on, we will be putting out this rolling report after every match. In this report, we look at all the games that will happen in the days leading up to a rest day.

The report on all matches from matchweek 6 is here.

Here are the details for matchweek 6 of ISL 2024-25 with the latest match report coming first.

Hyderabad 0 - 2 Mohun Bagan

(Manvir 37', Bose 56')

A resurgent Hyderabad FC ran into the might of Mohun Bagan in a match that saw the defending league shield winners run out 2-0 winners. Manvir Singh rounded Hyderabad keeper Lalbiakhlua Jongte after being put through one-on-one by a superb Anirudh Thapa pass to open the scoring before Subhasish Bose ghosted in at the far post to nod home a sensational Greg Stewart freekick to make it two.

Hyderabad continued to push for a goal back, but ran into an inspired Vishal Kaith and a disciplined Bagan back-line. Lenny Rodrigues's long ranger that kissed the bar was as close as they would come, though, as Bagan closed out the match to move second in the table, three points behind Bengaluru FC. Hyderabad remain 11th.