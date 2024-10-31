Open Extended Reactions

ULSAN, South Korea -- As a two-time top scorer in K League 1, Ulsan HD striker Joo Min-Kyu certainly knows his way to goal.

By his lofty standards, a dry spell stretching back to July -- excluding a strike while on international duty with South Korea -- would have represented a significant goal drought.

On Sunday, he could not have chosen a better time to rediscover his scoring touch -- netting the second in a 2-0 away win over Pohang Steelers to move Ulsan one step closer to a third consecutive title.

The result maintained the K League 1 leaders' five-point gap over Gangwon FC at the top of the table, with both sides meeting in a pivotal clash on Friday evening.

Victory over Gangwon and Ulsan will once again be crowned champions even with two games still to go, which would represent a satisfactory ending to what has at times been a rocky campaign -- especially following the midseason departure of previous coach Hong Myung-Bo once the national team came calling.

Joo's effort against Pohang was his first for the club since Hong was replaced by Kim Pan-Gon, a statistic not lost on the 34-year-old.

"This is my first goal since coach Kim Pan-Gon arrived, and I felt I owed the team," he said. "I believe that if I had converted more chances, we would have more points by now.

"I feel sorry for my teammates, who have been defending and making sacrifices for the team.

"If I can score the goal that secures the title, it would erase all the struggles of this year. I am determined to score plenty more in the remaining games to bring joy to the coach, my teammates, and our fans."

The end of Joo's goal drought would have been huge relief to all within the Ulsan camp, given his influence on the team's prospects.

While his commitment and endeavour had never wavered, it was evident that it was simply confidence that he was lacking in -- especially four days before the win over Pohang.

After coming on as a substitute and with Ulsan trailing Vissel Kobe 2-0 in an AFC Champions League Elite tie, Joo was sent through on goal -- the type of chance he would usually have converted with ease barring this recent three-month dip in form.

Instead, he could only fire straight at opposition goalkeeper Daiya Maekawa.

It meant that Ulsan, who were last champions of Asia as recently as 2020, remain bottom of the East Zone after three straight losses to start the continental campaign.

Now that a weight has been lifted off Joo's shoulders, it bodes well for Ulsan as they prepare for a busy end to 2024 -- which will see them attempt to get their ACL Elite campaign back on track -- starting with next week's visit to Johor Darul Ta'zim -- as well as a Korea Cup final to come against Pohang on Nov. 30.

Not that Kim is putting any added pressure on his charges.

"Rather than viewing the Gangwon game as the last, we should approach each match with a determination to win," said the former Malaysia and Hong Kong coach.

"As it's a home game, we must win -- but there's no need to feel the pressure.

"With the fans' support, we'll aim for a great result."