SEOUL, South Korea -- Back in 2019, a star turn which helped Qatar win their maiden AFC Asian Cup saw Akram Afif named the AFC Player of the Year for the first time -- at the tender age of 23.

Five years on, after once again playing an instrumental role at the start of the year as the Qataris successfully defended their continental crown, there was similar glory for him on Tuesday evening.

At the AFC Annual Awards in Seoul -- held at the Grand Peace Palace of Kyung Hee University -- Afif was named the AFC Player of the Year for 2023, seeing off competition from home favourite Seol Young-Woo and another Asian Cup standout in Yazan Al-Naimat to take home the trophy.

Looking dapper in black but standing out from a sea of dignitaries similarly in suits with his unmistakable hair, Afif was almost never going to be denied following his Most Valuable Player and Top Scorer exploits at the Asian Cup -- which included a championship-winning hat-trick in the final against Jordan.

Moments after laying his hands of the trophy, Afif was quick to thank his wife first and foremost, before also expressing gratitude to his family, teammates and staff at both club side Al Sadd and the national team.

He humourously marvelled at how Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have claimed eight and five Ballon d'Ors respectively, when he has already found out how difficult it is to win the continental prize twice.

Yet, just because he has reached the pinnacle of Asian football twice does not mean he does not have more that he wants to achieve.

Far from it.

Akram Afif's dazzling displays at the AFC Asian Cup at the start of this year -- which included a hat-trick in the final -- saw him pick up the tournament's Most Valuable Player and Top Scorer awards. Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

"I want to make history -- something big for my life," Afif said, when asked what he sees in his future. "Maybe tomorrow, my son can speak about what I did for the country, myself and for my club.

"Yes, I've won (this award) twice but there are others that have won it twice. I've won the Asian Cup twice but others have won it more. I've haven't done anything -- nothing big!

"I'm proud of myself for what I did but I want more. Everyone wants to be better than yesterday.

"I want to win (this award) a third time., I want to win the (AFC Champions League Elite) with my club. Yes, (I've won the Asian Cup) with the national team twice but haven't (achieved continental success) with my club.

"There are many things I still haven't done. Insyallah (God willing) I will do my best, starting from tomorrow of course."

Even though he had reason to celebrate on Tuesday evening, it is not difficult to see why the level-headed Afif knows more work lies ahead.

In his post-award news conference, he was questioned about Qatar's inconsistent from thus far in the third round of Asian qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. A new ACL Elite campaign has also begun with Al Sadd making a strong start to currently sit third in the West Zone.

He also has seen firsthand how 12 months can be a long time in football, with his last year's recipient Salem Al-Dawsari recently coming under criticism from Saudi Arabian fans for a perceived slump in his performances.

"I always try my best to make Qatar and the fans happy," Afif added. "I always look to win.

"Sometimes we fail as players, but these failures should be motivation to make new success.

"I cannot succeed by myself. I need the help of everyone standing with me so that I can achieve more.

For now though, Afif can head back to Qatar with a shiny new trophy that is deserved reward for an outstanding past year.

And with his maturity in only looking ahead, one would not bet against him claiming a third Player of the Year in the near future.