YONGIN, South Korea -- Johor Darul Ta'zim's bright start to the 2024-25 AFC Champions League Elite hit a slight bump on Tuesday evening -- but a first defeat of the campaign was not enough to deflate their spirits.

A disastrous opening in their away game against Gwangju FC -- where they allowed Jasir Asani to score twice inside the opening six minutes -- ultimately proved in what finished a 3-1 defeat at Yongin Mireu Stadium.

But apart from their sluggish start, JDT were mostly able to match it with the East Zone's early pacesetters, who continued their brilliant debut on the continental stage by extending their perfect record in the tournament to three straight wins.

JDT's spirited rally to get back into the contest was perhaps epitomised by Feroz Baharudin, whose lapse in concentration gifted Asani his second before he made amends by heading home from a corner for his side's only goal of the game.

"It was hard conceding two goals (so) early but I think, after ten minutes, the team reacted very well," JDT captain Natxo Insa told ESPN after the match.

"We created a lot of chances. I think the first half (could have) finished 2-2. We are disappointed because this six minutes totally changed the game.

"We've done really well (over the first three games). I think (we should) at least have one point (from) today. But football is like this, life is like this.

"We must keep going to the end because, (at) this owner club, the owner TMJ (Tunku Ismail Ibrahim) is always about the fighting spirit. I think we showed the fight today."

Johor Darul Ta'zim captain Natxo Insa praised his team's battling qualities as they forced their way back into the contest after conceding two early goals to Gwangju FC -- even if it was ultimately in vain. Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images

Insa also felt the Southern Tigers were affected by a perceived inequality in bookings, with Gwangju picking up only one yellow card to JDT's three in what evolved into a niggly affair -- especially in the second 45.

"It's not an excuse. But we've already seen the statistics that, in the second half, they conceded many fouls and (did) not even (get) one yellow card," the Malaysia international added. "We committed 50% less fouls and we have more yellow cards.

"It killed us in the second half when (there was) a lot more transition. And they have no yellow cards so they're just (illegally) stopping and stopping (play).

"It's no excuse. This is football. But it made a difference."

Lke his captain, JDT coach Héctor Bidoglio was also far from disheartened by the result, instead preferring to focus on the positives.

"It was a difficult game but I liked the performance of my players," he said in his post-match news conference.

"It's important for me that, even after the opponents found it easy to score (early on), we never lost our order or idea. The score in the first half didn't show what (actually) happened.

"We tried to keep the ball and move it. In the first half, we (were playing) in the opponents' (side of the) pitch.

"But the opponents are a very good team. This is the ACL Elite -- very even, very difficult. We to grow, focus on our playing and tactical behaviours, and see (that) in the next game."