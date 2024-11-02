How Liverpool came from behind to move top of the Premier League (2:02)

Liverpool came from behind to beat Brighton 2-1 in the Premier League on Saturday at Anfield, with a result that puts them at the top of the table.

The visitors took the lead inside the 14th minute when Ferdi Kadioglu's strike was placed perfectly onto the inside of the post before going in. Reds goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher was later required to deny Georginio Rutter with a good save to prevent Liverpool going 2-0 down.

Liverpool enjoyed a brighter spell towards the end of the opening 45 minutes, though an arm injury to Ibrahima Konaté saw him replaced by Joe Gomez, who had a chance with just his second touch of the match. Mohamed Salah wasted the next big moment for manager Arne Slot's side, with a tame finish that was saved after he was played in by Darwin Núñez.

A double substitution ignited the hosts into action when Curtis Jones and Luis Díaz were introduced, and after Cody Gakpo's cross found the way to goal to equalise, Salah made amends for his earlier miss with a sensational curling effort into the far corner to put Liverpool ahead.

The victory for the Reds puts them at the top of the league table after Manchester City's 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth.

Mohamed Salah was on the scoresheet for Liverpool in their 2-1 victory over Brighton in the Premier League. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Positives

Liverpool responded well after a slow start and deserved the three points after their second half performance. They also took advantage of results elsewhere after both Manchester City and Arsenal lost.

Negatives

The arm injury to Konaté which required a substitution at half-time initially looks like he could be set to miss some time.

Manager rating (1-10; 10 = best)

Arne Slot, 7 -- Liverpool's manager showed his tactical class against Brighton which helped his side garner momentum in the second half, and his double substitution quickly led to the Reds overturning the result to go 2-1 ahead.

Player ratings

GK Caoimhin Kelleher, 6 -- There was little Kelleher could do about the opener with Kadioglu's effort coming off the post, while he also made a crucial save against Rutter later in the first half to keep the score at 1-0.

DF Kostas Tsimikas, 8 -- The Greece international was involved a lot and was one of Liverpool's best players on the day, making a number of important interventions which often made up for mistakes from his teammates. Created a big chance for Gomez from a long free-kick.

DF Virgil van Dijk, 7 -- Several well-timed tackles helped Liverpool resist pressure and also put an end to counter-attacks. Commanded the backline exceptionally throughout, and raised his game in the second half.

DF Ibrahima Konaté, 6 -- Close to scoring the equaliser with an effort on goal from a corner, but Liverpool fans now face an anxious wait after the 25-year-old looked in discomfort as he went off at half time holding his arm.

DF Trent Alexander-Arnold, 6 -- The passing range of Alexander-Arnold wasn't quite at the highest level in the first half, giving away possession within the first two minutes inside Liverpool's defensive third. He improved after the break in a more central role, and defended well towards the end of the match to overcome earlier struggles.

MF Ryan Gravenberch, 6 -- Improved in the second half as he began to thread the ball through the midfield lines, while he also pressed more aggressively to win the ball back.

MF Alexis Mac Allister, 6 -- Mac Allister could have been more aware of Kadioglu's positioning for Brighton's opener as the 25-year-old looked to be closest to him before he found space to strike. Troubled the goalkeeper in the second half with an effort that also saw him take a knock, but not as influential as usual before he was withdrawn for Jones.

MF Dominik Szoboszlai, 6 -- Tried to get things moving in the right direction during moments when Liverpool's build up was slow, and produced a number of positive long passes that progressed his side into Brighton territory. Replaced in the second half by Díaz after a tactical change.

FW Cody Gakpo 6, -- Gakpo was a standout for Liverpool in the second half and capped his display with a goal which looked to be from an intended cross. Impressed when on the ball, and also came close earlier in the match with an effort that flashed past the post.

FW Darwin Núñez, 7 -- The Uruguay international showed his composure when slowing down inside the box before getting an effort on target, while he also continued his impressive work rate when tracking back to defend. Created Liverpool's best chance of the game with a flick to Salah, and was unlucky not to get an assist. Played a part in Gakpo's goal after causing problems in the box with his run.

FW Mohamed Salah, 7 -- Made runs in behind the defence and was disappointed to miss a big chance in the second half, but he made amends with a world class effort to put Liverpool 2-1 up.

Substitutes (players introduced after 70 minutes = no rating)

Joe Gomez (Konaté, 45"), 7 -- Found himself in acres of space and could have scored with just his second touch, but there wasn't enough direction on the header to get past Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen. Defended astutely across the match, consistently clearing the danger for his side.

Luis Díaz (Szoboszlai, 66"), 6 -- Bright in possession and looked to cause problems with his dribbling. Had spells and impressed from both flanks which stretched the Brighton defence.

Curtis Jones (Mac Allister, 66"), 7 -- Registered the assist for Salah's effort in the second half and battled well in midfield, also standing out for his defensive work. Used his body well in the final minute to shield the ball before winning a foul, putting an end to Brighton's final attack.

Wataru Endo (Nunez, 77"), N/R -- On for Núñez in the 77th minute to help secure the result, providing an anchor for the defence against Brighton attacks.

Conor Bradley (Salah, 90"), N/R -- Introduced for Salah for the four minutes of stoppage time as Liverpool looked to see out the game.