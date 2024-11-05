Open Extended Reactions

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez has returned to the Argentina squad for this month's World Cup qualifiers after serving a suspension, while Valencia midfielder Enzo Barrenechea earned his first call-up by coach Lionel Scaloni on Tuesday.

Aston Villa's Martínez will return to international duty after serving a two-match ban from FIFA for "offensive behavior and violation of the principles of fair play".

In a match against Chile, Martínez made a lewd gesture with the Copa América trophy, while after a defeat against Colombia, he hit a local TV camera.

Barrenechea has been included in Scaloni's squad for the first time, with the 23-year-old making seven appearances and scoring one goal for Valencia on loan from Villa this season.

Youngsters Alejandro Garnacho, Nicolás Paz and Facundo Buonanotte, from Manchester United, Como 1907 and Leicester City respectively, have been recalled as part of the world and Copa American champions' generational change.

Garnacho withdrew from the last squad in October due to a knee injury.

Roma striker Paulo Dybala was left out of the Argentina squad.

Captain Lionel Messi will lead Argentina away to Paraguay on Nov. 14 before they host Peru five days later.

Argentina sit top of the South American standings on 22 points, three clear of second-placed Colombia.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), Walter Benítez (PSV Eindhoven) and Gerónimo Rulli (Marseille)

Defenders: Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur), Germán Pezzella (River Plate), Leonardo Balerdi (Marseille), Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica), Nehuén Pérez (Porto), Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United) and Nicolás Tagliafico (Lyon)

Midfielders: Enzo Fernández (Chelsea), Leandro Paredes (AS Roma), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis), Enzo Barrenechea (Valencia), Thiago Almada (Botafogo), Facundo Buonanotte (Leicester City) and Nicolas Paz (Como 1907)

Forwards: Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United), Nicolas Gonzalez (Juventus), Julián Álvarez (Atletico Madrid), Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) and Valentín Castellanos (Lazio).

Information from Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.