Open Extended Reactions

West Ham United winger Mohammed Kudus's ban has been extended to five matches and he has been fined £60,000 ($77,286) for violent conduct in last month's Premier League defeat at Tottenham Hotspur, the FA said on Wednesday.

Kudus was already serving an automatic three-match ban after receiving a red card against Spurs, which ruled him out of the Hammers' 2-1 home win over Manchester United and their 3-0 loss at Nottingham Forest, as well as Saturday's home match against Everton.

He was found guilty of violent conduct by an independent Regulatory Commission and will now miss their league matches against Newcastle United on Nov. 25 and Arsenal on Nov. 30.

Kudus sparked a heated altercation between players in the 82nd minute of West Ham's 4-1 defeat at Tottenham on Oct. 19 when he fouled Spurs defender Micky van de Ven. Kudus first pushed Van de Ven in the face before doing the same to Pape Matar Sarr.

Referee Andy Madley upgraded Kudus's initial yellow card to a red after VAR check, citing violent conduct, which triggered an automatic three-match suspension.

In its written reasons, the independent regulatory commission said the 24-year-old Ghana international had apologised to the panel and said he was "deeply embarrassed" by his actions.

Mohammed Kudus was shown a red card in West Ham's Premier League match against Tottenham. Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

West Ham were also fined £30,000 for failing to ensure their players did not behave in a provocative and/or violent manner. The London club admitted to the charge. Spurs were fined £20,000 in October, in relation to the same incident.

"Whilst the Club is disappointed with the outcome, it respects the process that has been undertaken," West Ham said in a statement.