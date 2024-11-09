Open Extended Reactions

Midfielder Sergio Busquets has given Inter Miami a surprise boost on the eve of the deciding game of its round one the best-of-three playoff series against Atlanta United.

Despite head coach Gerardo Martino saying earlier in the day that Busquets remained unavailable due to a knock he suffered during the first playoff match against Atlanta on Oct. 25, the team announced late on Friday that the former Barcelona midfielder is questionable.

"We're confident in the progression of his recovery, and are hopeful he'll be available for [Saturday's] match," Miami said.

The team will still face Saturday's challenge without Yannick Bright, though Martino added that he would likely return to the roster should Miami advance to the conference semifinals.

Though Inter Miami gained the advantage in the series by winning the first game 2-1 in Fort Lauderdale, defensive errors cost the Herons as they lost the second game by the same score at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

And Martino agreed with forward Lionel Messi that the team has committed "silly mistakes" throughout the season, but insisted players can overcome the errors to triumph in the final game of round 1.

"We've made a lot of mistakes that we can avoid, because many times they were silly mistakes to put it nicely," Messi said in a recent interview. "That cannot happen during the playoffs, because the mistakes can cost you and get you eliminated."

In reference to that comment, Martino said Friday: "It is true that we have had some mistakes that almost permanently have cost us goals.

"There are times that teams make mistakes that go unnoticed because they do not end up inside the goal. And we have had some mistakes that put us in a difficult situation, and better yet within the same game. But it is also true that we have had a team that has overcome these types of situations and that throughout the year we have solved it in the best way."

After a historic 2024 MLS campaign, winning the Supporters' Shield and setting the league record for most points recorded in a single season, the pressure is on Miami to perform back at its home Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Saturday.

"We know what we have in the team and that we are the favorites to win the Cup," said Leo Campana. "Obviously all the teams that come here or that play with Inter want to show what they are capable of.

"We are a team that is all over the world today and I think everyone wants to play against us. That is why I believe that all players give their all every time they play against Inter."