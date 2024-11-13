Open Extended Reactions

Orlando Pride striker Barbra Banda has said playing alongside her childhood idol Marta is a "dream come true" and pushes her to be the best version of herself.

Banda became teammates with Marta after joining Pride for a near-record fee of $740,000 in March from Chinese Super League team Shanghai Shengli. The duo's exploits fired Pride into the playoffs as the No. 1 seed and saw them named on the NWSL MVP shortlist.

The Zambia international finished second in the race for the Golden Boot with 13 goals in the regular season, while Marta is enjoying her best-ever season for Pride with nine goals and an assist this season. The 39-year-old has also been nominated for the newly created midfielder of the year award.

"It's something [playing with Marta] that to me, is a dream come true because I've always been looking up to Marta since I was young," Banda said on Futbol W after finishing third on ESPN FC Women's Rank.

"So playing alongside her, it's really motivates me. The encouragement that she gives to me ... she always pushes me. She always tries to encourage me to do right and to be the best. So I think on my side, I feel I'm in safe hands with Orlando and the teammates. It's a team that encourages, a team that wants to push one another. So it's very important for me."

In a year that seen her become one of the best-paid players in the NWSL and represent Zambia at the Paris Olympics, Banda said winning the Shield with Pride has been her highlight of 2024.

"I think the greatest part [of 2024] is winning the Shield with Orlando. I think that was so amazing to me," she said.

"It was the first trophy that I've worn with any team since I started playing my professional football. So I feel it was a great moment for me."

The Zambia international's brace against Chicago Stars secured Pride's spot in the playoff semifinal against Kansas City Current. The clash will see Banda come up against Golden Boot winner Temwa Chawinga but one-upping her striking rival on Sunday isn't what is fueling her.

"Honestly, my football passion is ... I'm not competing with any of my friends, but I always say when I have a chance and opportunity, I have to utilize it wisely," she said.

"So definitely I want to put [a] smile on their [Pride] faces. Everyone as a team, we need to win. This is our aim, our target. So I'm doing it for the team and for everyone in Orlando.

"So I'm not taking it as a competition but I just have to enjoy what I love doing to have good football and good moment. And at the end of the day you celebrate."