Open Extended Reactions

Cruz Azul are one of the favorites to go all the way and win the 2024 Liga MX Apertura championship. (Photo by Angel Delgado/Getty Images)

And then there were eight.

Following 17 thrilling matchdays, and last week's dramatic play-in round, the Liga MX playoffs are set to officially commence this week with the start of the quarterfinal stage. A quick glance at this season's participants showcases many of the league's heavy-hitters (sorry Chivas), as well as overlooked sides that can cause trouble in the liguilla.

Will title-holders Club America bounce back after a questionable season? Can the red-hot and goal-hungry Paulinho continue to reinvigorate Toluca in the playoffs? Will league-leaders Cruz Azul finally put any lingering doubts of being a cursed team to bed?

And of course: Who will win the 2024 Apertura championship?

Split up into three tiers, here is ESPN's team-by-team preview for the Liga MX playoffs.

Liga MX quarterfinals

No. 1 Cruz Azul vs. No. 8 Club Tijuana

1st leg: Wednesday at 10:10 p.m. ET/7:10 p.m. PT

2nd leg: Saturday at 8:10 p.m. ET/5:10 p.m. PT

No. 2 Toluca vs. No. 7 Club America

1st leg: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

2nd leg: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

No. 3 Tigres vs. No. 6 Atletico San Luis

1st leg: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

2nd leg: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

No. 4 Pumas vs. No. 5 Monterrey

1st leg: Thursday at 10:10 p.m. ET/7:10 p.m PT

2nd leg: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT

Tier 1: The title contenders

Regular-season record: 13W-3D-1L (1st place)

Number of league titles: 9

Road to playoffs

Not bad at all, Cruz Azul. Los Cementeros set the league's 17-game season points record with 42 in total (America clinched 43 in a 19-game season in 2002), finished with the most goals scored (39) and fewest goals allowed (12) in the Apertura, and have suffered just one loss.

No Liga MX side is more in-form than Cruz Azul, who had more representation than any other club in the latest call-up for Mexico's national team. According to forward Angel Sepulveda, this is no coincidence. "Today all of Mexico is talking about Cruz Azul," he said.

Biggest strength and weakness

The attack under head coach Martin Anselmi is the most formidable in Liga MX through what is often, but not always, a 3-4-3 or 3-5-2. There's plenty to like about the Mexico City side that lead the league in goals, shots (285), and shots on target (98).

It's difficult to pinpoint any noteworthy errors, but if opposing teams are willing to take the risk, Cruz Azul are prone to occasional errors and questionable defensive decisions when pressured. As seen in the loss to Atletico San Luis and the recent draw with Atlas, forcing mistakes and creating shots is a possibility against a team that is only ranked 14th this season in successful tackles.

Player to watch

With seven goals and four assists across 17 appearances, it has to be wing-back/midfielder Carlos Rotondi. The 27-year-old Argentine is a constant headache for defenders with his chance-creation and strikes that add another layer of depth to Cruz Azul's already deadly frontline.

If he keeps playing at this level, it may be only a matter of time before a European side takes a chance on Rotondi.

Postseason prediction

Cruz Azul will get their revenge after narrowly missing out on last season's championship. The 2024 Clausura final was painful for not only losing to crosstown rivals Club America, but for also looking like the old Cruz Azul that were infamous for high-profile blunders. Anselmi's men are much stronger in the Apertura and should be able to finally put to bed the idea that they're a cursed team -- especially with a chance for a second title since 2021.

Regular-season record: 10W-4D-3L (3rd place)

Number of league titles: 8

Road to playoffs

A strong start, a rocky midpoint, and then closing out the regular season with a four-game unbeaten run. Still reliant on goals from club legend André-Pierre Gignac, who is about to turn 39, Tigres often found themselves in tight wins or draws that nearly went the other way.

All that said, plenty of credit should be given to some applaudable performances from their back-line and goalkeepers -- Fernando Tapia could be the next Nahuel Guzman -- that secured their status as one of the best in Liga MX.

Biggest strength and weakness

It's the defense and the goalkeepers that have carried the team, whether it be usual starter Guzman between the sticks or his two backups that have also had minutes. Sure, there was the stunning 4-2 loss to crosstown rivals Monterrey in October, but those derby matches tend to live in a vacuum. Were it not for the defensive efforts, Tigres would have been further down the table, which brings us to the weakness ... their frontline.

The good news is that things have looked great in recent weeks, especially with the help of Nico Ibañez and Juan Brunetta, but if Gignac has a bad game, it could cause Tigres to stumble.

Player to watch

Fernando Gorriaran. Much more than just a vital member of the midfield that is excellent at ball recovery, the Uruguayan represents a consistent and reliable presence that conducts plays with his midfield. Ranked overall in the league, Gorriaran is tied for sixth in progressive passes and third for recoveries.

Postseason prediction

Gignac will go viral with the goal of the playoffs.

Few active Liga MX players, if any, have the same level of a goal highlight reel that the French striker is amassing. Despite having the build of an athlete that is better suited for rugby than soccer, Gignac is able to regularly match his strength with a surprising amount of acrobatic flair.

He's well past his prime, but the spotlight-loving icon will want to add another mesmerizing strike to his reel.

Fernando Gorriaran is an all-round midfielder for Tigres and a key player in their run to the championship. (Photo by Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Regular-season record: 10W-5D-2L (2nd place)

Number of league titles: 10

Road to playoffs

Carried by 13 goals from Liga MX golden boot winner Paulinho, Toluca have built off their progress from earlier this year and now look like real title contenders in the Apertura. With a desire to end the regular season on an exclamation point, they thrashed Mexico City giants Club America 4-0 ahead of the playoffs.

Toluca are a well-oiled machine under coach Renato Paiva, although the underlying numbers do bring up some worries for those who don't just rely on the eye test.

Biggest strength and weakness

It's the same answer for both: Toluca have outperformed their xG (expected goals) and xGA (expected goals against) numbers.

What that says is that when Paulinho is thriving in the final third in a 4-2-3-1 and when Tiago Volpi is standing on his head in net, any team's plan can be thrown out the window when their forward and goalkeeper are defying the stats thrown at them.

Which is also a worry as well about how long this can continue in a home-and-away playoff format. If the league table was based on expected points, Toluca wouldn't crack the top five.

Player to watch

There's no doubt that it's Paulinho. The former Portugal international would probably scoff at any overly-analytical "Toluca have outperformed their xG" arguments with his versatility that includes goals from: short-range, headers, volleys, from distance, rebounds, and more.

After scoring UEFA Champions League goals not too long ago, Paulinho should extend his brilliant strikes into Mexico's liguilla.

Postseason prediction

They'll have the best playoff atmosphere of the playoffs. Displayed by some of the more memorable and latest tifos in Mexican soccer, there's something to be said about the fervent Toluca crowd that can sound louder than those of the usual big four. That 12th man could be a difference, and there's no coincidence as to why the national team played there earlier this month.

Tier 2: The underdogs

Regular-season record: 9W-4D-4L (5th place)

Number of league titles: 5

Road to playoffs

An occasional loss per few games is to be expected, but not for a high-spending club like Monterrey that have the second-highest total roster market value (via Transfermarkt) in Liga MX. It's a decent W-D-L record for most in Mexico, but for Rayados, it's a step below ambitions when you have options such as Sergio Canales, Lucas Ocampos, Oliver Torres, Germán Berterame, Brandon Vázquez and Jesus "Tecatito" Corona on the payroll.

Also, three wins in their last eight is not ideal.

Biggest strength and weakness

They have plenty of game-changers across the XI, and when Canales isn't firing or a member of the backline looks off, there's a deep cast of supporting figures and talented bench options.

STREAM FUTBOL AMERICAS ON ESPN+ Herculez Gomez and Sebastian Salazar debate the biggest storylines and break down the best highlights that soccer in the Americas has to offer. Stream on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

Nonetheless, whether it be due to tactical changes or simply running out of energy under manager Martin Demichelis, Monterrey aren't as strong in the final stages of games. Across the regular season, Rayados earned a +6 goal differential in the first half, but in the second, things looked much more competitive with the goal differential that's brought down to +1.

Player to watch

Sergio Canales. It should come as no surprise that the No. 10, who played in a semifinal of the UEFA Nations League last summer with Spain, would thrive in Liga MX.

With a vision that's beyond the reach of most in the league, Canales' distribution is as vital as his ability to find the back of the net. Headed into the liguilla, the veteran has three goals and an assist in his last two appearances.

Postseason prediction

Monterrey will once again fall short of ambitions with quarterfinal or semifinal exit. Sometimes you don't need advanced stats to back things up and can simply go off vibes. Watching Rayados in the Apertura has maintained the image that they continue to be a "good but not great" side that have yet to level up. In a similar manner in which they haven't been at their best in the second half of games, the same could be said of their inability to defeat five of the six playoff teams they've faced since August.

Regular-season record: 9W-4D-4L (4th place)

Number of league titles: 7

Road to playoffs

A questionable three-game losing streak in the summer then led to just one loss in their remaining 10 matches of the regular season. What helped was solidifying their defense and allowing just 13 goals across 17 games. Heading into the liguilla, they've yet to be scored on since October. Only Cruz Azul allowed fewer goals in the Apertura.

Biggest strength and weakness

One simply has to look at the 5-3-2 formation to realize that defending is key for the Mexico City team that often aim to win the ball in the midfield. It has worked wonders for coach Gustavo Lema and placed them into an unanticipated spot at fourth.

The problem with Pumas, and the reason why they're just slightly below Monterrey, is that they find themselves in far too many close margins. Similar to Tigres, but without the same attacking firepower, they are more likely than not to be stuck at a level scoreline.

Player to watch

The easy answer is winger César Huerta. At his best, the 23-year-old is a frenetic agent of chaos with his daring runs and willingness to dive into tackles. At his worst, there's a headless chicken-like bit of energy to the player that is still fun to follow. Still, the ceiling is high for the Mexican stand-out.

Postseason prediction

Strong playoff performances lead to a European move for Huerta in the winter. At the risk of focusing on just one Pumas player, Huerta is their most important figure and someone who nearly signed for Liverpool over the summer. There's interest abroad on the up-and-comer who should be more than motivated to play to the best of his abilities before inevitably heading to Europe in the near future.

César Huerta's output might be unpredictable, but one thing is for certain: he will always bring a high-energy style to the game. Jaime Lopez/Jam Media/Getty Images

Regular-season record: 8W-3D-6L (8th place, qualified through play-in)

Number of league titles: 15, most in Liga MX

Road to playoffs

This season has been a rollercoaster of results for the Liga MX title-holders that portray themselves as the best in the Concacaf region. Club America struggled with a schedule that pushed and pulled them through the Campeon de Campeones, Liga MX, Leagues Cup, high-profile friendlies, and the Campeones Cup.

Things settled down and improved once they only had to focus on the Apertura, although they narrowly qualified for the quarterfinals through the preliminary play-in round.

Biggest strength and weakness

Despite their inconsistencies which have led to many of these opportunities not being as dangerous as they could be, Club America are excellent at creating chances. They are ranked second in the league for total shots on target (96) and second for on target percentage (39.7%).

STREAM ESPN FC DAILY ON ESPN+ Dan Thomas is joined by Craig Burley, Shaka Hislop and others to bring you the latest highlights and debate the biggest storylines. Stream on ESPN+ (U.S. only).

Speaking of inconsistencies though, that seems to be a problem for goalkeeper Luis Angel Malagon. Ranked as Liga MX's top player by ESPN in May, the Mexico international has dipped in form with the second-worst goals prevented rating (-4.61) of the Apertura.

Player to watch

Alejandro Zendejas. There's plenty to like about the agile and dynamic United States winger that is gaining momentum for Club America. He's got two goals and two assists since late October and looks revitalized after being given national team minutes by Mauricio Pochettino in recent international breaks.

Postseason prediction

This playoff series will be the last for head coach Andre Jardine. No matter his ability to win two Liga MX championships since 2023 and two titles in separate competitions this year, one bad season is typically enough to push out any Club America manager. Anything less than a trophy next month, which seems unlikely for this erratic version of Las Aguilas, could be the end for Jardine.

Tier 3: The long shots

Regular-season record: 9W-3D-5L (6th place)

Number of league titles: 0

Road to playoffs

Atletico San Luis are the Cinderella story of the season. Led by new manager Domenec Torrent, the minnows powered through Liga MX's currents without ever suffering any back-to-back losses. With an easy schedule in their final four games, they were able to put themselves in a decent position with three wins and a draw.

Biggest strength and weakness

There's a tactical flexibility under Torrent, who can easily switch through a four or three-man backline from week to week. Either way, what they do is deliberate by winning back possession in the attacking third and aiming for close-range shots within the 18-yard box.

This can also backfire, which requires them to be regularly hitting the target at an accurate level when you consider that no other playoff team had fewer shots than Atletico San Luis. In transition and in defense, they often do well with stopping crosses but ranked the second-worst overall in Liga MX when it comes to successful tackles (41%).

Player to watch

A possible breakout player of the playoffs could arrive in the form of 21-year-old Luis Najera. Since his professional debut in July, the attack-minded midfielder has been a revelation with three goals and four assists in his first season. One to follow from the next wave of Mexican talent.

Postseason prediction

Torrent will upgrade to a bigger Liga MX club after an impressive liguilla. Whether that be through a competitive quarterfinal battle against Tigres or a dream run to the semis or final, the 62-year-old Spanish coach clearly has plenty he can still offer since his days as Pep Guardiola's assistant. Atletico San Luis are far greater than the sum of their parts, and someone will take notice in the offseason.

Regular-season record: 8W-5D-4L (7th place, qualified through play-in)

Number of league titles: 1

Road to playoffs

Tijuana are just happy to be here. If promotion and relegation was still utilized in Liga MX, Xolos would currently be in the second division and not have had the chance to be rejuvenated by former Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio.

After a positive start developed into a difficult finish that included one win in their last five of the regular season, Tijuana had to go through two play-in games for the final playoff invitation.

Biggest strength and weakness

Possession-heavy soccer has returned to the borderland with long strings of passes and sequences that can tire opposition. Take-ons, and shots from distance, seem to be encouraged for the team that found joy in the final third.

This all also leads to plenty of losses of possession for the roster that doesn't have a long list of elite players, and for a risk-taker like Osorio, that means heading into the playoffs as the only quarterfinalist with a negative goal differential.

Player to watch

Keep an eye on teenage phenom Gilberto Mora. Now 16, Mora made history back in August as the youngest-ever goalscorer in Liga MX at 15 years of age. The midfielder looks almost too confident for his age and provides plenty with his progressive carries and shot-creating actions.

Barcelona are apparently keeping tabs and reportedly sent an invitation for Mora to train with their academy.

Postseason prediction

Xolos will suffer the most one-sided defeat of the quarterfinals. Listen, the fact that Tijuana are here to begin with is already a success, but it's extremely unlikely that they'll get past 180+ minutes against Anselmi's Cruz Azul. Osorio and company should feel proud of whatever outcome and use this as a catalyst for 2025.