The English Football Association (FA) has launched an investigation into allegations suspended referee David Coote discussed handing out a yellow card before a match.

First reported by The Sun, the investigation refers to a match between Leeds United and West Bromich Albion in October 2019. Coote booked Leeds player Ezgjan Alioski during the match. There is no suggestion there is any impropriety in issuing the card.

The Sun claims the day previously Coote discussed yellow carding the player with a fan he met on online, and then messaged them the following day, saying: "What a day yesterday. I hope you backed as discussed."

An FA spokesperson told ESPN: "These are very serious allegations and we are investigating as a matter of urgency."

Coote said in a statement: "I strongly refute these false and defamatory allegations. Whatever issues I may have had in my personal life they have never affected my decision making on the field. I have always held the integrity of the game in the highest regard, refereeing matches impartially and to the best of my ability."

Coote, 42, was initially stood down by PGMOL on Nov. 11 after a first video was posted to X which showed the referee making disparaging remarks about Liverpool and their former manager Jürgen Klopp.

Two days later another video, filmed by Coote and shared to a friend on WhatsApp, was published by The Sun. It was allegedly taken at a UEFA-appointed hotel on July 6, the day after his final appointment at Euro 2024 as support VAR for the Portugal vs. France quarterfinal, and showed him sniffing a white powder.

Coote had already been suspended by UEFA in alignment with PGMOL, and European football's governing body subsequently opened its own investigation.

PGMOL said in a statement: "The facts need to be established in light of these very serious allegations. We adopt a zero-tolerance approach to any breach of our Integrity Code of Conduct, which is signed by all match officials on an annual basis.

"PGMOL Board is committed to taking the appropriate action should any breach of that Code be proven. David Coote remains suspended and subject to an ongoing disciplinary process by PGMOL, separate to the investigation into this matter which will be carried out independently by The FA. We will be making no further comment at this stage."

Leeds said in a statement: "Leeds United are aware of the allegations regarding the conduct of a match official, involving our EFL Championship fixture with West Bromwich Albion in October 2019.

"We respect and have full confidence in the FA, EFL and PGMOL regulations and processes. We will be making no further comment at this time."

