Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique acknowledged in an angry retort that he is to blame for Tuesday's Champions League defeat at Bayern Munich.

Playing down with 10 men since the 58th minute after Ousmane Dembélé's sending off, PSG fell to a 1-0 loss in Munich, their third defeat in their last four games in the competition.

Asked by a reporter who was to blame for the loss, Luis Enrique said after the game: "Responsibility is always global in the good times and the bad times. It is not about looking for culprits or heroes. When defeats come, there is a great desire to attack and I repeat: if there is anyone to blame, it is me."

He then added while touching the reporter's arm: "You've found him! Relax! I accept all criticism, all for me, I have no problem."

The Ligue 1 leaders have won just one game in the competition and taken one point of a possible 12 in their last four Champions League encounters.

"They are annoying defeats, obviously," Luis Enrique said. "But to me they provide a lot of information about which players may be here in the future, if there is a future."

PSG are 26th in the standings with three matches remaining.

"It's very frustrating for us to be in this situation," Luis Enrique said. "We lost a Champions League game at home and it will be difficult to get those points back. There are still three games left and we have to hope to qualify."