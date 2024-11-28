Open Extended Reactions

Another matchweek in the newer, bigger UEFA Champions League has gone by, providing a glut of goals, stunning on-field moments, record numbers for some players while raising tough questions for the competition's big guns.

Manchester City and Real Madrid had very forgettable outings, Paris Saint-Germain are struggling to make the knockouts while Liverpool and Inter Milan are looking good to progress and Robert Lewandowski hit his century as Barcelona continued the goal fest.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you the best of the mid-week stats from the UCL:

1

Manchester City is the first team in UEFA Champions League history to lead a match by 3 goals in the 75th minute and still fail to win. (3-3 draw with Feyenoord)

It is also the first time in Pep Guardiola's career that he's failed to win a game after having a 3-goal lead. Troublingly, City have conceded 2+ goals in 6 straight games in all competitions for the first time since 1963.

100

Robert Lewandowski became only the third player to score 100 goals in the UEFA Champions League, along with Cristiano Ronaldo (140) and Lionel Messi (129.) He has 69 goals with Bayern, 17 with Dortmund, and 14 now with Barcelona.

4

Barcelona accomplished something that Real Madrid have never done - winning four straight European Cup matches by 3+ goals in a single season. Barcelona's previous long streak was 3 back in 1959-60. Real Madrid have won 3 straight by 3+ twice in its history (1964-65 and 1990-91), but never 4 straight.

1

Speaking of Real Madrid, things are not looking good for them. This is the first time that Real Madrid have lost 3 of their first 5 games in a UEFA Champions League season. In fact, Real Madrid have never lost 3 games in a single group stage before.

1

Kylian Mbappé's penalty is also the first that Real Madrid has failed to convert this season in all competitions. Mbappe is on 49 Champions League goals and is looking for a milestone 50th.

3

Arsenal scored 5+ goals in an away UCL match for the third time. This is the second most by a Premier League side in the competition's history (only Liverpool have more with 5.)

6

Atlético Madrid scored 6 goals in an away UCL match for the first time in club history (the 6 goals tied for its most in any match.) This also ties Atlético Madrid's biggest UCL win (also 6-0 vs Celtic in last season's groups stage.)

2

Cody Gakpo has scored in back-to-back UCL matches for the first time in his career. Those are also his first two UCL goals playing for Liverpool.

50

Erling Haaland crossed the milestone of 50 career goals in UEFA competitions (46 in UCL, 4 in UEL Qualification.)

11

Christian Pulisic has now scored 11 career UCL goals, tying Dwight Yorke for second most by a Concacaf player (Javier Hernández, 14.)

41

Angel di Maria went past Lionel Messi (40) in the all-time UCL assists chart, taking his tally to 41 - now just one behind record-holder Cristiano Ronaldo (42).

