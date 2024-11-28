Boris Singh helps FC Goa beat Kerala Blasters in matchweek 10 of ISL 2024-25

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024-25 season of the Indian Super League is in full swing, and with games coming thick and fast, this is a convenient place to catch up on every match. We'll have a report after every match, right up to the rest day signalling the end of the matchweek.

The report on all matches from matchweek 9 is here.

Here are the details for matchweek 10 of ISL 2024-25 with the latest match report coming first:

Kerala Blasters 0-1 FC Goa

(Boris Singh Thangjam 40')

FC Goa continued their formidable form as they defeated Kerala Blasters FC 1-0 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi in the Indian Super League 2024-25 season on Thursday.

A strike from Boris Singh gave them the lead in the 40th minute and it ended up being the only goal of the match.

FC Goa started the match strongly and their persistence eventually bore fruit when Sahil Tavora found Boris Singh on the right flank with acres of space. The winger tried his luck from a narrow angle and Blasters goalkeeper Sachin Suresh failed to parry the ball away and conceded the goal.

Goa maintained their control on the game after the half-time break and created a few decent chances as well. Blasters' head coach Mikael Stahre decided to shake things up with changes, bringing on the likes of Kwame Peprah, Korou Singh and Sandeep Singh but it didn't make much impact.

This was Goa's third win in a row as they occupy fifth place in the standings with 15 points while Blasters are ninth with 11 points.