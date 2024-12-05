Ale Moreno was not impressed by Manuel Neuer after the goalkeeper was sent off for the first time in his career during Bayern Munich's 1-0 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen. (1:29)

Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer has been given a two-game German Cup ban for "unsportsmanlike conduct" in Tuesday's match against Bayer Leverkusen, the country's football federation (DFB) said on Thursday.

The 38-year-old goalkeeper received the first red card in his near two-decade-long career after he came off his line and knocked down Jeremie Frimpong.

Following the incident, Neuer was sent off by referee Harm Osmers in the 17th minute of Bayern's 1-0 loss to Leverkusen.

"The player is also banned from all of his club's other cup matches until the ban expires," DFB said in a statement.

Manuel Neuer was shown his first-ever red card on Tuesday. Stefan Matzke - sampics/Getty Images

"According to established DFB case law, the prevention of an obvious scoring chance by a non-serious foul without subsequent scoring usually entails a two-match suspension."

The ban only applies to domestic cup matches and since Bayern are out of the German Cup, Neuer would not serve it until next season.

Neuer's contract at Bayern also expires at the end of this season, and should he decide not to extend it, retire, or leave German football, he might never serve this ban.