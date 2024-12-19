How to watch LaLiga: Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid on ESPN+

Open Extended Reactions

LaLiga's top goal scorer, Robert Lewandowski, will look to add to his 16 goals this season when he leads first-place FC Barcelona against second-place Atlético Madrid on Saturday. The two clubs will clash at Barcelona's Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium. Alexander Sorløth and Atlético Madrid look to slow down a Barcelona squad that is first in LaLiga in goals scored, with 50 through 18 games. Atlético Madrid ranks first in goals allowed, with 11 in 17 games.

Here are key facts about the match:

How can fans watch?

Coverage begins Saturday at 2:50 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

Fans can catch all the action in the LaLiga streaming hub.

