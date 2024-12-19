Rob Dawson believes that Marcus Rashford might have to stay at Manchester United after revealing that none of the major European clubs are interested in signing him. (2:06)

Marcus Rashford has been left out of the Manchester United squad for the second game in a row.

Rashford was axed from the squad ahead of the 2-1 win over Manchester City on Sunday.

Now, after suggesting he wants to leave the club in an interview published on Tuesday, he was also left out of the squad for Thursday's Carabao Cup quarterfinal against Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs beat United 4-3 in a dramatic finish to advance to the semifinals.

Alejandro Garnacho, who was also omitted from the squad for the Manchester derby, was named to return against Spurs on the bench and came into the game for Manuel Ugarte in the 70th minute.

Rashford said on Tuesday that he is ready for a "new challenge" two days after being omitted from game at the Etihad Stadium.

Marcus Rashford has been left out Man United's squad to face Tottenham. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Head coach Ruben Amorim appeared to offer him a way back during a news conference on Wednesday morning by saying he wants the 27-year-old -- who has a contract until 2028 -- to stay at Old Trafford.

Amorim said he would assess his squad at training on Wednesday before selecting his squad to face Spurs.

And while Garnacho has been reinstated at the first opportunity, Rashford has been left out again.

Addressing the omission of Rashford and Garnacho on Sunday, Amorim said: "For me it is important the performance in training, the performance in games, the way you dress, the way you eat, the way you engage with your teammates, the way you push your teammates.

"Everything is important in our context in the beginning of something when we want to change a lot of things, when people in our club are losing their jobs, we have to put the standards really high.

"For that, they have to fight for their place in the team and today the team proved we can leave anyone outside the squad and manage to win if you play together."