Inter Miami CF traded forward Leonardo Campana to the New England Revolution for $2.5 million in General Allocation Money split between 2025 and 2026, a 2025 international roster slot and a 2026 international roster slot.

The deal, which was announced on Thursday, breaks the Major League Soccer record for the most expensive domestic trade set in January 2022 after FC Dallas acquired Paul Arriola from D.C. United for $2 million in guaranteed GAM plus $300,000 in conditional GAM.

As part of the move, Inter Miami will retain percentage of any future moves for Campana and receive up to $750,000 in GAM if the player meets certain performance-based incentives.

"Leo has been an important player for Inter Miami over the past three years. His contributions in attack were key throughout a historic period in which we clinched our first two titles. We are thankful for his contributions in a crucial time of growth for our Club and wish him the best in the future," said president of football operations Raúl Sanllehí. "The General Allocation Money will allow us to continue to strengthen our roster for the 2025 Season."

Campana departs from Inter Miami with 32 goals and 10 assists in 100 appearances across all competitions. In two years, he managed to become the second all-time leading scorer for the team and one of three players in Inter Miami history to reach the 100 appearance milestone.

Sources add the deal to trade Campana was motivated by the strict MLS roster rules. The forward was an integral player for Inter Miami, but his current contract with the club made it complicated for the Herons to be compliant with league regulations.

Campana helped Inter Miami win the 2023 inaugural Leagues Cup title and the 2024 Supporters' Shield, while playing a role in the team's league record for most points recorded in a single season in 2024.

Prior to the deal, the league announced Inter Miami had $3,300,159 in General Allocation Money.

Inter Miami kicks off the 2025 MLS season with a match against New York City FC on Feb. 22 at Chase Stadium. The team will also participate in preseason friendlies against Orlando City FC and Liga MX giants America, and play a Concacaf Champions Cup match against Sporting Kansas City before the regular season begins.