Transfer rumors, news: Arsenal eyeing Wolves' Matheus Cunha

Arsenal are interested in Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Cunha, while Napoli overtake Marseille in their efforts to sign Juventus' Nicolò Fagioli. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TRENDING RUMORS

- Arsenal are interested in Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha, reports The Telegraph. The Gunners are looking for reinforcements following injuries to Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling, but it would be difficult to persuade Wolves to let the 25-year-old leave considering how vital he is to their hopes of Premier League survival.

- Nicolò Fagioli will leave Juventus in January and Napoli have overtaken Marseille in their efforts to sign the midfielder, as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, with the Ligue 1 side having held a long-term interest in him. Napoli's cause is helped by Fagioli's positive relationship with sporting director Giovanni Manna, and it will take around €20 million to €25 million to bring in the 23-year-old.

- As quoted by Sky Sports Italia, agent Jorge Mendes has commented on the possibility of his client and Benfica centre-back António Silva joining Juventus. "Juventus wants Antonio Silva and Antonio Silva wants to sign with Juventus," he said. "Benfica has the final say, they will have to make a decision and therefore need to be a little patient. We'll see what happens. Antonio Silva would certainly love to go to Juve. The timing? The market is still closed, we'll see. He's a very important player, he has great quality and he's been followed by the most important clubs in the world."

- Internazionale could look to sign a striker in the summer due to the expected departures of Joaquín Correa and Marko Arnautovic and are looking at Bologna's Santiago Castro, reports Calciomercato. Juventus are among the big clubs who will offer competition to sign the 20-year-old, who has impressed with 11 goal contributions in 22 matches across all competitions this term.

- AC Milan are interested in Torino midfielder Samuele Ricci and two Premier League clubs are also monitoring the 23-year-old, reports Nicolo Schira. Ricci's contract with Torino ends in 2026 and there has not yet been an agreement reached to extend that deal, as Empoli will receive 10% of any fee earned if he departs.