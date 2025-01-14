Open Extended Reactions

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Maria Luisa Grohs has returned to training after she underwent treatment on a malignant tumor, the German club said on Tuesday.

Grohs took an indefinite leave of absence in November to focus on her recovery and Bayern extended her contract in a show of support.

Bayern announced on Tuesday that Grohs "completed parts of team training and will work in the coming weeks on her next steps [on the way] back."

Grohs wrote on Instagram in December that she had undergone an operation and posted a picture of a scar on her neck.

Mala Grohs has returned to training with Bayern Munich. Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

The 23-year-old joined Bayern in 2019 and played in all of their Champions League games this season prior to her leave of absence.

Grohs was called up to the German national team last year but had to withdraw because of an operation on her tonsils, so she has yet to make her senior international debut.