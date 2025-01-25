Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic were due to host Dundee on Saturday. David Goddard/Getty Images

The Scottish Premiership fixture between Celtic and Dundee has been postponed due to the damage inflicted on Celtic Park by Storm Éowyn.

The match will now take place on Feb. 5.

Storm Éowyn made landfall on Friday, bringing extreme winds that caused the death of a man in County Donegal, Republic of Ireland, and left thousands of homes without power. A gust of 100mph was recorded in Drumalbin, Scotland, as the Met Office issued a red weather warning of danger to life.

"Unfortunately, due to the stadium damage sustained yesterday we have been advised that we are unable to proceed with today's match," Celtic said in a statement on Saturday.

"While clearly this is disappointing, the safety of our supporters will always be our priority."

Elsewhere, the Scottish League One match between Arbroath and Kelty Hearts was called off on Friday due to storm damage at Gayfield Park.