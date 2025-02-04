Newcastle vs Arsenal Carabao Cup semifinal: Time, how to watch, stats, team news

Open Extended Reactions

Newcastle United host Arsenal in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semifinal, having beaten the Gunners 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium in the first leg last month. Eddie Howe's men are attempting to make a second Carabao Cup final in three seasons, having made it to the final in 2023, where they were beaten by Manchester United.

Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon scored for Newcastle in the first leg at the Emirates Stadium, in a game that saw more pressure heaped on Mikel Arteta, and Arsenal will need a remarkable turnaround on Wednesday evening to remain in the hunt for a trophy this season.

Although an uphill task awaits them at St. James' Park, Arsenal come into this crunch match with just the perfect result over the weekend in the Premier League, as they dispatched Manchester City 5-1 at the Emirates.

Here's everything you need to know about this semifinal second leg:

How to Watch:

The match will be available on Sky Sports in the UK and on Paramount + in the United States. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Wednesday, Feb 5 at 8 p.m. UK GMT [3 p.m. ET]

Venue: St. James' Park, Newcastle

Referee: Simon Hooper

VAR: John Brooks

Team News:

Newcastle United

Callum Wilson, F, hamstring, DOUBT

Harvey Barnes, F, muscle, OUT, estimated return mid-Feb

Jamaal Lascelles, D, knee, OUT, estimated return mid-March

Arsenal

Ben White, D, knee, OUT, estimated return mid-Feb

Takehiro Tomiyasu, D, knee, OUT, estimated return mid-Feb

Bukayo Saka, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return late Feb

Gabriel Jesus, F, knee, OUT, estimated return not this season

Expected Lineup:

Newcastle United

GK: Martin Dubravka

LB: Lewis Hall | CB: Fabian Schar | CB: Dan Burn | RB: Tino Livramento

CM: Sandro Tonali | CM: Bruno Guimaraes | CM: Joelinton

LW: Anthony Gordon | CF: Alexander Isak | RW: Jacob Murphy

Arsenal

GK: David Raya

LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly | CB: William Saliba | CB: Gabriel Magalhaes | RB: Jurrien Timber

CM: Thomas Partey | CM: Declan Rice | CM: Martin Odegaard

LW: Leandro Trossard | CF: Kai Havertz | RW: Gabriel Martinelli

Stats:

0 - Arsenal have not scored a goal yet against Newcastle United this season, losing 0-1 in the Premier League at St. James' Park before the 0-2 loss in the first leg of this semifinal at the Emirates.

1 - Only once has a team overturned a two-goal deficit in the second leg of a League Cup semifinal: when Aston Villa beat Tranmere Rovers 3-1 in 1993-94 before advancing in a penalty shootout.

9 - If Arsenal win, it will be their ninth appearance in the League Cup final, a competition they have won twice.

Latest news and analysis:

Arsenal will 'hunt down' Liverpool in title race, Declan Rice says

Declan Rice provided two assists in the win over Manchester City as Arsenal sent a reminder to Liverpool that they are not about to give up the chase.

Gary Neville slams Gabriel for disrespecting Erling Haaland

Neville has said the incident made him feel "uneasy" and that it was "disrespectful" of the Arsenal centre-back.

And additionally, a look-back:

Carabao Cup: Ball flight added to Arsenal misses - Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta had suggested Arsenal's failure to adapt to the Carabao Cup ball was a factor in their 2-0 first leg defeat to Newcastle United.