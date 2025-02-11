Open Extended Reactions

Pascal Bosschaart will be in the Feyenoord dugout for their clash against AC Milan. Getty

Feyenoord have appointed former player Pascal Bosschaart as interim manager to replace Brian Priske, the Dutch club said on Tuesday, with the 44-year-old set to take charge for their upcoming Champions League tie with AC Milan.

Priske signed a three-year contract in June last year when he replaced Arne Slot, who left to take charge at English side Liverpool, but has been under pressure in recent weeks after a string of poor results.

Saturday's 3-0 victory over Sparta Rotterdam was their first win in five league games, but they remain 12 points behind leaders Ajax. They were also knocked out of the KNVB Cup, a trophy they won last season, by PSV Eindhoven last week.

Bosschart, 44, spent two seasons as a player at Feyenoord between 2004-2006 and has been in charge of the under-21 team at the club after assistant coach spells with SC Cambuur and FC Dordrecht.

"We are pleased that Pascal has immediately shown his willingness to step in temporarily," Dennis te Kloese, technical director of Feyenoord, said in a statement.

"In the meantime, I have been able to speak to many players, staff members and other people closely involved and everyone realizes that we still have a lot to fight for."

Feyenoord host Milan in the first leg of the Champions League knockout phase playoff on Wednesday.