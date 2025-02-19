Shaka Hislop says it's too soon to say whether or not Manchester City are back after demolishing Newcastle. (1:45)

Erling Haaland was dropped to the bench for Manchester City's Champions League playoff second-leg loss to Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Kylian Mbappé scored a hat trick as Haaland -- who didn't even participate in warmups ahead of the game, looked on at the Bernabeu -- as Madrid eased past City and into the round of 16 of the competition with a 6-3 aggregate win.

City were in need of firepower in attack as they looked to overturn a 3-2 deficit from the first leg. However, manager Pep Guardiola opted to leave club top scorer Haaland, who has made only five substitute appearances in his City career, on the bench.

After the game, Guardiola said Haaland tried to go, but was physically unable.

"Erling yesterday tried to train after the last action against Newcastle," said Guardiola. "With the images [scans] we have done it was fine, but he had discomfort walking up the stairs. We spoke and he said he doesn't feel good. We tried."

City face leaders Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, and it will be a race to fitness for Haaland to be ready for that game.

Haaland scored against Madrid for the first time in their previous meeting -- with two sides having met in the Champions League knockout stages in each of the past three years.

The Norway international has eight goals in nine games in the Champions League season, the third-best mark in the competition.