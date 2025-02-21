Open Extended Reactions

Slovenian referee Slavko Vinčić will officiate Monday's Süper Lig derby between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce.

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) agreed to appoint a foreign referee following a request made by both clubs after several controversial decisions have marred league games this season.

The Turkish Central Referee Committee selected the experienced Vinčić, who officiates in Slovenia's top flight and has been a FIFA official since 2010.

Vinčić , 44, officiated last season's Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at Wembley.

Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho, who has been critical of refereeing in Turkey, welcomed the decision to appoint a top foreign referee for Monday's encounter in Istanbul between the top two teams in the league.

Fenerbahce and other clubs in Turkey have insinuated that leaders Galatasaray are receiving favourable calls from local referees.

The latest controversy in Turkish football happened on Feb. 9 when Adana Demirspor walked off the pitch 30 minutes into their Super Lig game at Galatasaray to protest to Turkey's referees committee and football federation.

Galatasaray had taken a 12th-minute lead from the penalty spot, a decision given by Turkish referee Oğuzhan Çakır was considered controversial.

Jose Mourinho has been an outspoken critic of Süper Lig officials. Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Earlier this year, Mourinho who joined Fenerbahce last summer, called for change while describing the environment in the Turkish league as "toxic."

Mourinho on Thursday welcomed the appointment of a foreign top referee.

"I think it's important for the credibility, for the image of the match," Mourinho said on Thursday. "If it is a top referee, and it's a top European referee, I am happy with that because I love to win like everybody else but I am a person that needs fair play.

"Sometimes it doesn't look like it but I am. Of course we want to win, of course our opponent wants to win but hopefully it will be a big football match."

Fenerbahce are second in the league, six points adrift of Galatasaray, who host Monday's game.