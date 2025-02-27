Open Extended Reactions

Empoli knocked Juventus out of the Coppa Italia with a dramatic 4-2 penalty shootout win after a 1-1 draw in regular time, leaving coach Thiago Motta ashamed by the Bianconeri's shock exit.

Empoli initially led with a first-half goal by Youssef Maleh, while Juventus struggled to pose any serious threat before the interval, prompting Motta to criticise his side's performance and urging his players to take responsibility.

"Shame. I feel shame for what we saw in the first half and I hope my players feel the same," Motta told a press conference.

"The attitude was shameful. Maybe I am wrong because I did not make the players understand the importance of this game and the importance of wearing the Juventus shirt. We made a mistake and that's why we're not in the semifinals," the manager added.

Thiago Motta was furious after Juventus' shock Coppa Italia exit. Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

After Khephren Thuram equalised for Juventus in the second half, the match went to penalties where Empoli emerged victorious.

Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic missed the first penalty, and Empoli's keeper Devis Vasquez denied Kenan Yildiz, helping secure the win with Luca Marianucci sealing the victory.

"Now we have to start again, give everything in training, give everything to each other and respect the place and the history you are in," Motta added as he urged his players to refocus.

Empoli, promoted in 2021 after winning Serie B, now advance to the semifinals for the first time since the 2006-07 season, where they will face Bologna in April.

Despite being winless in 11 consecutive Serie A games and recently suffering a 5-0 defeat by Atalanta, Empoli previously knocked out Fiorentina on penalties in the last 16 after a 2-1 victory over Torino in the second round.

The other semifinal will be Inter Milan against AC Milan.