Open Extended Reactions

Inter Miami have successfully appealed the red card received by Ian Fray following the match against the Houston Dynam on March 2.

"The Independent Review Panel, consisting of one representative from the U.S. Soccer Federation, one representative from the Canadian Soccer Association, and one independent representative nominated by the Professional Referee Organization, has unanimously rescinded the one-game suspension and accompanying fine for the red card issued to Inter Miami CF defender Ian Fray following Miami's match against Houston Dynamo FC on March 2," the league said in a statement.

Fray will now be eligible for the Herons on Sunday, when the team hosts Charlotte FC at Chase Stadium. Miami won the match vs. Houston, 4-1.

Moments after the final whistle, Dynamo player Ethan Andrew Bartlow continuously tugged at Fray's jersey from behind before the Miami defender reacted by pushing the opponent. The referee, who was standing between Fray and Bartlow, immediately showed Fray a red card for his actions.

Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano voiced his disapproval over the red card during the post-match news conference, calling the action against his player "worrying."

"I saw the video. Ian did nothing. He did absolutely nothing. He wants to go to the dressing room and the rival holds him by the shirt and tries to get it out once, twice, three times, and the referee is next to him, he's watching him. That's what worries me. That's what worries me, because he didn't do anything," Mascherano said after the game.

"When my players do nothing, I kill for them. Even if it costs whatever it costs. Today again, we were winning 4-1, the game was over, two or three fouls that were not yellow and filled us with yellows, I'm not going to shut up anymore.

"There are things that I'm not going to shut up about. And in this case, he didn't do anything. Absolutely nothing ... Because in the end there is something that cannot be changed, which is reality, what you see with your eyes. And what we all see, that must be considered, that is not subjective.

"So I would like the journalists who are the ones who see it, also give their opinion on this. When something is wrong, it's wrong and it's over. This is how it is for me. As if we were wrong, we will also say it, but honestly, not this one, not the one with Ian."

According to MLS rules, each team is entitled to two unsuccessful appeals per season and playoff campaign.

"Since Inter Miami's appeal was successful, the club maintains its two unsuccessful appeals for any future red cards in the 2025 season," the league said.

Inter Miami now prepares to face Jamaican club Cavalier FC on Thursday night at Chase Stadium for the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League round of 16.