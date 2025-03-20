Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea have reached an agreement to sign Sporting Lisbon's Geovany Quenda and Dário Essugo in a joint deal worth up to €74.4 million ($81.15 million), the Portuguese side confirmed on Wednesday.

Sporting said the Premier League club have agreed to pay up to €52 million, including variable components, for the 17-year-old Quenda, who had attracted interest from Manchester United after being coached by Ruben Amorim at Sporting.

The Guinea-Bissau winger, who will turn 18 in April, will join Chelsea in 2026. He is part of Portugal's Nations League squad for their upcoming quarterfinal matches with Denmark, which begin on Thursday.

The 20-year-old Essugo, currently on loan with LaLiga club Las Palmas, will join the London-side in the summer for a fixed amount of €22.2 million.

The Portuguese became Sporting's youngest player, making his professional debut in 2021 at the age of 16.

