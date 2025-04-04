Take a look at the impressive numbers Kevin De Bruyne has put up during his 10 seasons at Manchester City. (1:05)

Pep Guardiola has lauded Kevin De Bruyne as "one of the greatest Premier League players ever" and added the midfielder's departure from Manchester City is a "sad day" for the club.

The 33-year-old announced on Friday that he will be leaving City at the end of the season, 10 years after he signed for the club from Wolfsburg in a £55 million ($71m) deal.

De Bruyne has lifted 16 trophies during his time at the Etihad Stadium, including six Premier League titles, five League Cups, two FA Cups, two Community Shields and a Champions League.

"It's a sad day. What he gives all of us which is humanity and of course, I don't have to tell you his influence on our success in the last decade -- it would be impossible to imagine without him," Guardiola told a news conference on Friday.

Kevin De Bruyne has been one of Pep Guardiola's most trusted lieutenants at Manchester City. JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

"It's a sad day because a part of us is leaving. When Vincent [Kompany] left or Sergio [Agüero] or David [Silva] left -- these players that have made such a big contribution -- it's a sad day.

"We still have 10 games and hopefully 11, six games at home, that we can enjoy with our fans and he will get I'm pretty sure, the love and recognition that he deserves."

The Belgium international confirmed he will depart City as a free agent in the summer in a heartfelt post on social media.

He did not say whether he would play for City at the Club World Cup that is being held in the United States between June 14 and July 13.

De Bruyne's Premier League seasons Kevin De Bruyne (2019-20) is tied with Thierry Henry (2002-03) for the most assists registered in a single Premier League campaign (20). GP G A 2023-24 18 4 10 2022-23 32 7 16 2021-22 30 15 8 2020-21 25 6 12 2019-20 35 13 20 2018-19 19 2 2 2017-18 37 8 16 2016-17 36 6 18 2015-16 25 7 9 2013-14 3 0 1

"He is one of the greatest Premier League players ever and at this club, there is no doubt about that," Guardiola said. "You always have to be careful when you say greatest out of respect for the players that have played in the last 20-30 years at this club but there is no doubt he is one of the greatest for sure.

"His consistency in important games and every three games being there all the time, there is no doubt."

Guardiola suggested that he expects the club to build a statue at the Etihad as they have done for Kompany, Agüero and Silva.

"Listen, I don't know, but I will bet a lot of money that it is going to happen," he said. "I don't know, but of course, come on, he deserves to be in this level."

Asked what he had learnt from De Bruyne, Guardiola said: "His assists, his goals. His vision in the final-third is so difficult to replace. Every one can make actions and assists but how many years and how many games makes him unique.

"This is a business and players have to perform well and the manager has to perform well and any person can discuss his performance over the last decade has been outstanding.

"We have won a lot of trophies and he has been involved in every single one. He is part of the club. The door is open for the rest of his life at the club. He is part of the family of this club. The impact of some players transcend even the impact that they have done on the pitch and he is one of them."

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim echoes Guardiola's words when he spoke to the media on the other side of the city.

"He's been one of the best midfielders in the Premier League. Time passes for everyone. It's a natural thing. He improved the league," Amorim said. "He was on the wrong side of Manchester but I wish him good luck. I was pleased to see him in Portugal a lot of times."