Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has scolded Endrick after his missed goal-scoring opportunity in Wednesday's 1-0 LaLiga win at Getafe.

The 18-year-old earned his first LaLiga start since arriving at Madrid in July 2024 and had two chances to score during the match.

The second opportunity came in the 55th minute, when he had Getafe goalkeeper David Soria left to beat. The failed attempt upset manager Ancelotti, causing him to scold the young Brazil international for "clowning around."

Endrick attempted to chip the ball over the keeper but failed miserably with the ball going straight into his hands.

Endrick joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2024. Photo by Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

"He had two chances," Ancelotti said of Endrick. "He couldn't have done any better with the first one, and with the second, he may have been offside but he can't be doing that.

"He's young and he has to learn but he has to shoot as well as possible and quit clowning around. There's no room for drama club in football."

Endrick also had the opportunity to assist teammate Arda Güler -- the scorer of Madrid's goal -- to put his side 2-0 up, but instead attempted to find the back of the net himself.

Ancelotti took Endrick off in the 64th minute and replaced him with Jude Bellingham.

The forward has scored seven goals in 33 games in all competitions for Real Madrid since joining on a permanent transfer from Palmeiras last summer.

Madrid are second in LaLiga, four points adrift of Barcelona with five league games remaining.

Ancelotti's men are back in action on Saturday when they face rivals Barça in the Copa del Rey final in Seville.