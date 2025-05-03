FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE: score, updates, commentary from Super Cup 2025 final

Open Extended Reactions

Super Cup final: Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa

Kickoff: 7.30 PM

Jamshedpur FC take on FC Goa in the final of the 2025 Super Cup, two of the top teams in this past ISL season vying it out for a trophy and a spot in Asian competition. For Goa, it'll be Manolo Marquez's last shot at a trophy with this being his last match as their head coach -- he'll take full-time charge of the Indian national team tomorrow onwards. Jamshedpur's Khalid Jamil, meanwhile, continues to be the flagbearer for Indian coaches in domestic competition and his hard-to-beat Jamshedpur hold enough potential to spoil the Manolo-Goa party.

Their paths to the final have been instructive of the way the teams play: Goa have scored eight goals in their three games, playing some flamboyant football along the way. They started with a 3-0 swatting aside of Gokulam Kerala, before a tougher 2-1 win over Punjab and then a 3-1 schooling of under-strength ISL double winners Mohun Bagan.

Jamshedpur's three games, meanwhile, have seen them score three goals and concede none: a 2-0 win over Hyderabad FC to start with, a win on penalties after a goalless draw against NorthEast United and a 1-0 win over Mumbai City in the semifinal.

Today, Jamshedpur and their talismanic centre-back Stephen Eze will need to keep 4-goal Iker Guarrotxena quiet while the midfield battle between Javi Hernandez and Borja Herrera promises to be a tasty one.

The match kicks off at 7.30 PM in the Kalinga stadium, and our live blog will cover the final match of the 2024-25 Indian season right here: