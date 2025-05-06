Frank Leboeuf rips into Manchester United following their 4-3 defeat at Brentford in the Premier League. (1:18)

Manchester United are determined to resist any offers for captain Bruno Fernandes this summer, a source has told ESPN.

Al Hilal have added Fernandes to a list of potential high-profile signings, a source told ESPN.

The Saudi side, who will feature in the FIFA Club World Cup in June and July, were keen on landing Mohamed Salah before his decision to sign a contract extension at Liverpool.

United are open to bids for the majority of their first team squad as they battle to balance the books. However, Fernandes, according to a source, is one of the few players whose future is seen as secure.

The 30-year-old resisted interest from Saudi Arabia last summer to sign a new long-term contract at Old Trafford in August. His deal runs until 2027 with the option of another year.

Bruno Fernandes has scored 19 goals in 52 games for Manchester United this season. Guillermo Martinez/Anadolu via Getty Images

Ruben Amorim has remained coy when asked whether players like Kobbie Mainoo or Alejandro Garnacho could be allowed to leave to fund new signings.

But asked in March about Fernandes' future amid links with Real Madrid, the United head coach was adamant that the midfielder was staying put.

"No, it's not going to happen," Amorim said. "He's not going anywhere because I've already told him.

"I want Bruno here because we want to win the Premier League again, so we want the best players to continue with us. He's 30, but he's still so young, because he plays 55 games every season.

"Between assists and goals, he's there for 30 at least, so he's the type of player we want here and he's not going anywhere."

Fernandes has scored 19 goals in 52 appearances this season. He's also contributed 18 assists, including nine in the Premier League.

A source has told ESPN that, despite a poor domestic season, Fernandes is content at Old Trafford after developing a strong relationship with Amorim.

United still have the chance to qualify for next season's Champions League if they win the Europa League. They've got one foot in the final -- potentially against Tottenham -- after beating Athletic Club 3-0 in their semifinal first leg.